435th CRSS advises expansion of Andreas Papandreou Air Base

ANDREAS PAPANDREOU AIR BASE, Cyprus - Seven members of the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron conducted an infrastructure assessment at Andreas Papandreou Air Base, Cyprus, January 22, 2025. During the assessment, 435th CRSS Airmen provided expansion and upgrade recommendations to increase Andreas Papandreou AB capabilities to support a wider range of air assets.



The assessment began with a base tour for 435th CRSS Airmen to review operations, equipment and infrastructure. Cypriot Air Force leadership led the tour, giving the 435th CRSS team an opportunity to take a closer look at base layout and security features, stopping at various points for closer inspection.



Following the tour, the Airmen integrated with Cypriot Air Force counterparts and broke out into working groups to discuss the airfield’s specific needs in areas such as logistics, support and operations. The groups held lengthy discussions comparing operational strategies and policies to identify upgrades, aiming to strengthen Andreas Papandreou AB and allow the Cypriot Air Force to be better equipped in the future for the unexpected.



“Events in Sudan, Lebanon, Israel, and Gaza 2023 and 2024 demonstrated the criticality of the Republic of Cyprus as a security partner in the East Mediterranean,” said U.S. Army COL. Kenneth “K.C.” Evans, senior defense official defense attache at the U.S. Embassy in Nicosia.



Andreas Papandreou AB provides support to military allies, humanitarian relief operations and noncombatant evacuation operations. By increasing base capacity to support more aircraft and cargo, allies and partners could flow operations more seamlessly through the region.



“Expansion of Paphos will enhance U.S. and partner intermediate staging capacity for aircraft while increasing efficiency, security, and safety for air operations,” said Evans. “This in turn will better position the U.S. to respond to regional crises.”



After the assessment was completed, 435th CRSS provided general recommendations for infrastructure improvements to MG Charis Georgiou, the Republic of Cyprus Ministry of Defence Director of Minister’s Staff; Dr. Nikos Mateou, Director of Technical Services Directorate; and ten additional Cypriot key military leaders. The team also met with Mr. Vasilis Palmas, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, who expressed gratitude for the 435th CRSS’s efforts and assistance to the Republic of Cyprus.



Future visits, meetings and correspondence are planned moving forward to support the expansion of Andreas Papandreou AB. The 435th CRSS team will continue to provide guidance to the Cypriot Air Force, aiding their efforts to increase capabilities and further strengthening relationships and interoperability between U.S. partners and Allies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2025 Date Posted: 01.29.2025 06:52 Story ID: 489764 Location: ANDREAS PAPANDREOU AIR BASE, CY Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th CRSS advises expansion of Andreas Papandreou Air Base, by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.