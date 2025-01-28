USAG Bavaria kicks off Community Connection Day

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria started the year by kicking off its first Community Connection Day Jan. 16 at the Tower View Conference Center to bring Soldiers, Civilian Employees, Contractors and their Families together.



“As the garrison sergeant major, I get the opportunity to talk to a lot of people,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo. “And one of the things that I observed was that some folks just do not know what is offered by our garrison. So we thought, why not bring all the services together into one location and then invite people in a way that they can explore all the services that we provide? And we hope that it reaches those that need it.”



During the event community members could learn about USAG Bavaria and their different agencies and get a chance to have face-to-face interactions with them.



“What I hope is that as people transition into Army Garrison Bavaria, that they start by connecting with our services and connecting with the people already established so they can be helped and navigate better,” said Acevedo. “That's the goal. That's what I'm hoping: build a community.”



One of the participants, Pvt. 1st Class Brian Lebron with the41st Field Artillery Brigade was happy because his expectations for the event were exceeded.



“I'm very new here so I wanted to pick up as much knowledge as possible,” he said. “I primarily came here to learn more about schooling, so I went to the schooling stand, and they helped me. They helped me amazingly. And on top of that I also picked up a bunch more knowledge of all the other places. It was great.



“I was at Fort Sill, so I just completing basic training. This is my first duty station, I am brand new, and I'm excited,” Lebron said, who just arrived in Germany two days ago. “I think other newcomers could benefit from this event by sharing knowledge that's not shared between our peers on the outside. You know, not many people are going to talk about how you can get to school or the education center or certain things you got to ask for. But coming here, they're kind of pushed out to you and it's a great event. I think a lot of newcomers can really benefit from this. I know I've benefited a lot from this.”



Another eventgoer, Spc. Dekeilon Washington with the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, added to this,



“It's a great opportunity for newcomers because it has all the access that you need and all the availabilities like new banks,” he said. “And if you want to get a car, they have the auto insurance here.”



“This event has everything that I needed to be successful in this base,” said Washington. “So basically, if you come to the event today, you could get all the information you need for successful in-processing in one day instead of one week because it has all the resources that you need for newcomers.”



The event, however, does not only benefit Soldiers.



“I really just want to get out there,” said Brittany Garcia Cortez, spouse who has been here since November. “I don't really know anyone here except my wife, and she's at work. So I thought I'd get out, try to get myself out there, see if I can maybe join a few more clubs. Really just trying to explore everything, trying to explore Germany.”



During the event, the following organizations were present to offer information:



- Army & Air Force Exchange Service

- Military Auto Sales

- Military Personnel Division Passports

- Army Substance Abuse Program

- United Service Organizations

- School Liaison

- Child Youth Services

- Community Bank

- Service Credit Union

- Education Center with Embry Riddle College

- 18th Military Police Brigade FRSA

- 41st Field Artillery Brigade FRSA

- Cub Scouts

- USAG Bavaria Spouses Club

- Military Family Life Counseling

- Army Community Service New Parent Support

- American Red Cross USAG Bavaria Grafenwoehr & Vilseck



“It is an opportunity for people to see exactly what USAG Bavaria offers,” said Mary Gauvin, Bavaria Community and Spouses Club. “It's really easy to stay at home and not look around, but it is a great place to see everything all at once.”



“We would love to see some folks that have never gone to anything outside of like a school event or just for people to try something new. So, like the Bavaria Community and Spouses Club, we offer events that really focus to everyone in the community. So we really want people to try something new and find that connection.”



While this event is planned especially to help newcomers navigate themselves better within USAG Bavaria all community members are welcome to attend.



This event will be held quarterly.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2025 Date Posted: 01.29.2025 03:53 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE