2025 AER Kickoff Campaign Ceremony

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Fort Campbell hosted the 2025 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Kickoff Campaign during a ceremony at the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters, Jan. 22, 2025.



The ceremony is an annual tradition that helps raise awareness and funds to assist active duty Soldiers and Veterans with financial aid.



“AER is a nonprofit organization that collects money from donations from Soldiers to give this money back to Soldiers in need,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Zackowski, AER Coordinator at the 101 ABN DIV.



Founded in 1942, AER offers interest-free loans, grants and scholarships to eligible applicants. Soldiers can use this financial assistance to overcome financial challenges and maintain stability during times of need, such as emergencies related to medical expenses, housing, education and other circumstances.



“AER helps Soldiers who are having financial issues so they have one less issue to worry about -- where they don't have to go to different banks, or other institutions, that have huge interest rates,” said Zackowski.

In addition, AER provides workshops and resources focused on budgeting and financial planning. Soldiers who participate in these programs often learn valuable strategies for managing their finances, which can help reduce the likelihood of financial challenges and prepare for emergencies.



“Like our division, AER is called into action when the need is both immediate and extreme; whenever our Soldiers are undergoing any form of distress, they are both there for us, time and time again,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Charles D. Walker,

CSM of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



In December 2023, AER provided financial assistance to Soldiers and their families who were affected by the tornado in the Fort Campbell and Clarksville area.



Support for AER not only provides essential resources for Soldiers-in-need but also fosters a stronger and more resilient community. Individuals interested in contributing can participate in fundraising events or make direct donations, ensuring that AER can continue its important work.



AER remains essential for military communities as it helps Soldiers become mission ready by assisting them in one of the most critical aspects of their lives.



Walker concluded, “By supporting AER, we are guaranteeing that we stay ready to answer the Nation's call, when that need is truly immediate and extreme -- Screaming Eagles!”.



For more information, please visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2025 Date Posted: 01.28.2025 19:06 Story ID: 489753 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2025 AER Kickoff Campaign Ceremony, by PFC Janean Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.