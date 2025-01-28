Wyoming National Guard conducts joint training with local partners in Teton Mountains

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas | Sgt. Zane Fichter, 84th Civil Support Team chemical, biological, radiological and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas | Sgt. Zane Fichter, 84th Civil Support Team chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, Wyoming Army National Guard, engages in cold weather training during a Joint Civil Support Team search and rescue and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training near Jackson, Wyoming, on Jan. 25, 2025. The 84 CST’s mission is to support civil authorities at the direction of the governor at domestic CBRN incident sites. In collaboration with the Teton County Search and Rescue Team, the 84 CST engages in search and rescue operations to enhance mission capabilities and to strengthen relationships with civilian state assets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Wyoming National Guard’s 84th Civil Support Team partnered with the Teton County Search and Rescue Team and the Wyoming Army National Guard G Company, 2-211th Aviation Regiment, for a multi-agency joint training exercise in the Teton Mountains on Jan. 25, 2025.



The training, held in winter conditions, focused on helicopter insertion, cold weather survival, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training. The purpose of this exercise is to help improve operational readiness and strengthen partnerships among state and local agencies.



The 84 CST specializes in responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents, providing technical expertise and support to civil authorities. The team conducts regular training exercises to maintain a high level of readiness across Wyoming’s unique and often rugged terrain.



“Today’s training was all about preparing for real-world missions in some of Wyoming’s most austere environments,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Taylor Russell, the survey team leader for the 84 CST and officer-in-charge of the exercise. “It’s critical that we test our skills and equipment under these conditions so that when an emergency happens, we’re ready to respond.”



The exercise included helicopter insertions who practiced snow landings in challenging terrain. The Teton County Search and Rescue Team supported the training by assisting with exfiltration and providing cold-weather survival techniques.



“This type of joint training benefits all the agencies involved,” Russell said. “It helps the CST ensure we’re mission-ready, gives the aviators valuable practice and provides training opportunities for our local partners. Working together before a real-world incident builds the confidence and relationships we need to succeed.”



The collaboration emphasized the importance of interagency coordination and the value of shared expertise, Russell said. “We truly appreciate our state and local partners for their willingness to train with us. These partnerships are crucial in ensuring a unified response when disaster strikes.”