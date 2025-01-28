Sgt. Maj. Sweat appointed as FLNG Command Senior Enlisted Leader

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, was appointed as Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at St. Francis Barracks, Jan. 24, 2025.



According to Sweat, his mission as the CSEL is to ensure the FLNG Soldiers and Airmen are disciplined, fit, trained, and prepared to accomplish state and federal missions, while promoting family readiness by ensuring family members have access to information, programs and benefits.



“Putting on my uniform every morning, I recognize that God has blessed me with another day to serve in this great organization alongside the finest people in the world,” said Sweat. “Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, men and women who continuously put their personal lives on hold to answer the call of duty for our state and nation.”



Sweat steps into this position following Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick’s selection as the 14th CSM for the Army National Guard.



“As I transition to the National Guard Bureau, I carry with me the lessons learned and the memories shared here in Florida,” said Kendrick. “ I am excited to continue advocating for our Soldiers and their Families at a national level, ensuring they have the support and resources they need to succeed in their missions. I would like to express my deepest appreciation for each of you. It has been my honor to serve as part of this outstanding team. I thank you all and look forward to seeing all the great things the Florida National Guard will achieve in the future.”

As Sweat assumes his role as CSEL, he brings decades of exemplary service and experience to lead the FLNG onward.



“I believe that true success is measured by the lives that you impact. The impact that each of you have had on my life is invaluable.”

