South Carolina Air National Guard Named Best Recruiting Team in the Nation

Photo By Master Sgt. Megan Floyd | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Megan Floyd | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, congratulates the dedicated recruiting team of the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Jan. 21, 2025. The team was recently honored with the National Guard Bureau's Patriot Team Award for their achievements in recruiting and retention, marking a first national team award for the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd) see less | View Image Page

In a remarkable achievement, the South Carolina Air National Guard has been named the recipient of the National Guard Bureau Patriot Team Award, recognizing the 169th Fighter Wing as the top-performing wing in the nation for recruiting and retention. This prestigious honor, awarded annually to the best wing among 90 Air National Guard units, highlights the exceptional work done by the team in transforming the state’s recruiting and retention processes.



“We are so proud of our 169th Fighter Wing Recruiting and Retention team being selected for the Air National Guard's Patriot Award,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “They have demonstrated how successful a team can be when they work toward a common goal, despite any of the challenges they encounter. Recruiting is an exceptionally difficult job, but it is also important to remember that they have excelled at retention. Every member that reenlists for another term is increasing our effectiveness. This team embodies our Swamp Fox tradition of excellence and is very deserving of this national level award.”



The award not only underscores the efforts of the 169th Fighter Wing’s recruiting team but also sets a standard for other wings to strive for.



"This is a huge accomplishment for South Carolina," said Chief Master Sgt. Kenny Monroe, the senior enlisted leader for recruiting and retention at the 169th Fighter Wing. "It’s the first national team award for the Air National Guard in South Carolina, and it’s the result of years of hard work, innovation, and teamwork."



The recognition follows the team's selection as the number one wing in Region 3, which encompasses several states, and ultimately, the top spot nationwide. The road to winning the NGB Patriot Team Award was far from easy, but it was paved with a series of improvements and strategic decisions that set the South Carolina wing apart from others.



A key factor in the 169th Fighter Wing’s success was the introduction of innovative tools and systems designed to streamline the recruiting process.



"We had to be more efficient and less bogged down by administrative work," Monroe explained. "That’s where technology came in to help us make significant improvements."



One of the standout innovations was the creation of a new SharePoint tracker program developed by a team member which reduced the time it took to process recruits by 50 to 60 percent. This tracker provided a simple, unified system to track the enlistment process and ensured that all relevant parties, including recruiters, commanders, and other key personnel, were kept in the loop on each applicant’s status.



In addition to the enlistment tracker, the 169th Fighter Wing implemented a medical tracker, which was instrumental in speeding up the process for recruits who needed medical clearances. Before the tracker, recruits faced delays of up to four weeks to receive medical responses, causing frustration and uncertainty. With the new system in place, the team reduced the waiting time significantly and added a suspense feature that ensured timely follow-ups.



“We used to lose recruits because of these delays,” Monroe reflected. "Now, with the medical tracker, we’ve turned that around. The response time is much faster, and it’s helped us keep more recruits in the pipeline.”

At the heart of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s success lies a strong sense of teamwork. Monroe credits the positive work environment and the collaborative spirit among recruiters and leadership as the driving force behind the unit’s remarkable achievement.



“What makes this team so special is their ability to work together,” he said. “There’s no ego here. Everyone is focused on the same goal: success. They’ve got each other’s backs, and that’s what makes them so effective.”



Monroe emphasized that this culture of teamwork and mutual support is not just a surface-level quality but one that has been nurtured over time. The unit's ability to collaborate seamlessly across different roles—from recruiters to commanders—was a key factor in their ability to streamline processes and improve performance.



"They’re honest with each other," Monroe said. “If someone is falling behind, they’ll tell them straight up. That’s what makes this team work."



This environment of openness and trust not only enhances productivity but also creates a sense of belonging and commitment among the team members. Monroe believes that this commitment is what ultimately led to their success in winning the NGB Patriot Team Award.



"These guys are bought in," said Monroe. "They’re passionate about what they do, and they care about the mission."



One of the most significant challenges faced by recruiters in the Air National Guard is the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) process, particularly the complex medical evaluations that applicants must undergo. Since the introduction of the MHS Genesis system, the medical screening process has become more stringent, leading to longer delays for recruits.



"When I started recruiting, we could send someone to MEPS and have them enlisted in three days," Monroe explained. "Now, the process can take four to eight weeks due to medical screenings, waivers, and other delays."



This change in the medical evaluation process has been frustrating, not only for recruiters but also for applicants who face long waiting times.



"It’s tough to keep recruits engaged when they have to wait so long," Monroe admitted. “But we’ve learned how to manage the process better. We communicate with the applicants every step of the way, so they don’t feel forgotten.”



Despite these challenges, the 169th Fighter Wing has found ways to adapt. Through their innovations in tracking and communication, they have minimized the impact of these delays on recruits and continued to maintain a high success rate.



"Even with these obstacles, we’ve been able to keep our numbers strong," Monroe said. “That’s a testament to the hard work of our recruiters and the system we’ve built.”



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina, took the time to personally congratulate the recruiters, recognizing their relentless efforts in maintaining such high standards.



"I was surprised we haven't won before just based on the excellence of the program here, but I do know that we are competing against other states and their quality Airmen and quality Soldiers throughout our ranks,” said McCarty. “I’m certainly very proud to have the opportunity to come out this morning and to tell you thank you."

Looking ahead, Monroe and his team remain focused on sustaining their success and continuing to build on their achievements.



"We can always improve, and that’s what we’re going to keep doing," Monroe said. "But we’ve set a standard now, and it’s up to us to keep pushing forward."



The 169th Fighter Wing’s success in earning the NGB Patriot Team Award serves as a model for other Air National Guard units. Through innovation, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence, they have proven that they are leaders in the field of recruiting and retention. With this national recognition in hand, the South Carolina team stands poised to continue their mission of bringing in the best and brightest recruits, ensuring the future strength and success of the Air National Guard.



In the end, it’s not just about winning awards—it’s about the people behind the achievement.



“The real reward is the people we bring in,” Monroe said. “It’s about giving them the opportunity to serve and be part of something bigger than themselves.”