New app connects Fort Knox community members with installation resources

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A new smartphone app aimed at providing user-friendly access to installation information now includes Fort Knox.



The My Army Post App (MAPA) is now the official app used by Army installations to connect the public with information and resources on weather in the area, post-wide alert messages, emergency contact numbers and installation facility and gate hours.



One of its defining features, MAPA allows users to customize their home page with specific items of personal interest like community events, job announcements, and widgets for facilities such as childcare centers, health clinics and gyms.



“MAPA is a great tool for information about units, organizations, services and upcoming events - all at your fingertips,” said Kelly Appelman, Fort Knox Public Affairs Office community relations officer and social media chief. “The app is a great resource for people new to the installation, but it’s also great for people who live and work on post because it gives real time information on facility hours of operation and upcoming events.”



The app also features a one-stop shop for newcomer information in the “Newcomers” section which Appelman said, “helps take the guess work out of an individual’s arrival to the installation.”



The new app also allows installations to send out push notifications for urgent messaging within the community.

“This provides us with yet another tool to communicate urgent messages to the community such as installation or gate closures or emergency situations on post,” said Appelman.



According to Appleman, another appealing feature is the app’s intuitive organization.



“One of the things I like most about the app is that all of the resources and events are broken up into categories,” she said. “If you’re looking for childcare, food, housing or a family-friendly event, you can easily search in that category instead of scrolling through an endless list of items. MAPA also provides direct links to Military Health System Genesis and the Army Maintenance App, and it offers the ability to easily switch between installations if you go on a temporary duty assignment (TDY) or permanent change of station (PCS).”Appelman said she encourages members of greater Fort Knox community to download the app, which is available to download for free on the Google Play and Apple App Store, and enjoy the benefits it offers.



“This app was truly designed with the user in mind.”



EDITOR’S NOTE: Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs contributed to the content in this article.



