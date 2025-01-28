Cannon AFB launches tele-audiology service to improve hearing care access for Airmen.

The 27th Special Operations Medical Group at Cannon AFB will continue expanding medical specialty care by providing virtual consultations for audiology starting Jan. 23, 2025.

A tele-audiology service is being introduced to make it easier for Airmen to get hearing care, reduce off-base referrals, and simplify the diagnosis and management of hearing loss. This new service will offer the ability to receive audiology consultations and testing without having to travel to civilian providers outside the local area.

“Airmen with hearing loss often face the challenge of traveling off-base for consultations and hearing tests. Under the current system, if a member experiences a significant or severe hearing loss on three consecutive exams, they are referred to an audiologist for further evaluation,” said Capt. Benjamin Langsten, 27th SOMDG Public Health Flight Commander. “Typically, this means a trip to Lubbock, leading to lost duty days and additional costs.”

A benefit of this new service is the ability to receive specialized care from an audiologist through remote consultations here at the 27th SOMDG.

"A public health technician will conduct the test in person," said Langsten. "Meanwhile, Maj. Sophie Hutton, remote audiologist from Hill Air Force Base, will guide the technician through each step of the process."

The tele-audiology service utilizes specialized equipment and software to conduct the hearing assessments to establish the same level of care and accuracy as a traditional in-person consultation.

Cannon AFB is joining other bases in implementing tele-audiology. Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is already using this technology, and the system is being integrated at other bases as well. The goal across the Defense Health Agency is to ensure that Airmen have easy access to the care they need regardless of where they are stationed, and tele-audiology is a part of that effort.

Tele-audiology is a step forward in ensuring that Cannon AFB’s Air Commandos and their families have better access to hearing care services without the inconvenience of traveling out of the local area. The introduction of this technology aligns with the Air Force’s commitment to improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the overall health and readiness of its personnel. Through tele-audiology, Airmen at Cannon AFB can look forward to receiving timely, high-quality audiological care, all from the comfort of their own base.

