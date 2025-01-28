NAS JRB Fort Worth to Support Border Security Efforts

Photo By Sandy Owens | Texas National Guard troops load into CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Naval Air Station...... read more read more Photo By Sandy Owens | Texas National Guard troops load into CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth as part of the Texas Tactical Border Force deployment. These efforts support the coordination with U.S. Border Patrol in enhancing border security under Operation Lone Star, a mission directed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Courtesy photo by Carl Richards) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS—Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has commanded the Texas Military Department to deploy the Texas Tactical Border Force to the Rio Grande Valley, coordinating efforts with U.S. Border Patrol under the Trump Administration initiatives. The 136th Airlift Wing, a unit of the Texas Air National Guard based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, plays a role in this operation.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is supporting the deployment of the Texas Tactical Border Force to the Rio Grande Valley. On Jan. 27, 2025, 400 troops from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Houston were mobilized using Ch-47 Chinook helicopters, and C-130J aircrafts of the 136th Airlift Wing, a unit of the Texas Air National Guard stationed at the base. This deployment aims to bolster border security and support U.S. Border Patrol agents.



According to a press release from Gov. Abbott’s office, the deployment of the Texas Tactical Border Force is an integral component of Abbott's border security initiative, Operation Lone Star.



Deputy Operations Officer Lt. Cmdr. William Husky detailed the operation from NAS JRB Fort Worth.



"Our base facilitated the transport of 200 Texas National Guard personnel using four Chinooks and two C-130Js to the southern border in compliance with Governor Abbott’s directive," Husky stated.



The deployment reinforces ongoing efforts to address the border situation and collaborate with federal authorities to safeguard American communities.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.