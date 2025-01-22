Marshall Islands, military leaders strengthen partnership, defense

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker | MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jan. 23, 2025) Commander, Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker | MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jan. 23, 2025) Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) Rear Adm. Greg Huffman meets with Republic of the Marshall Islands National Security Advisor Chris deBrum in Majuro, Jan. 23, 2025. Discussions focused on strengthening partnerships and increasing security across multiple domains in the region. Dedicated to promoting regional stability, JTF-M performs Homeland Defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and Foreign Humanitarian Assistance through a whole of government approach within its assigned joint operations area. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior military official to the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) met with local leaders in Majuro to discuss defense and security, Jan 23.



Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman spoke with representatives from the U.S. Embassy and RMI National Security Director Chris deBrum during the visit.



The U.S. has a longstanding relationship with the RMI and, continued under the recently renewed Compact of Free Association, is responsible for its defense. Established in June 2024, JTF-M’s mission is to synchronize military operations and activities across all domains from seabed to space to promote regional security and stability.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to build upon the partnership we share with the people of the Marshall Islands,” Huffman said. “We have the common goal of maintaining peace and security in the region and will continue to work together to grow our collective maritime domain awareness and strengthen our defense here and across all of Micronesia.”



Huffman shared his commitment to open lines of communication with RMI’s leadership and community about potential military activities and future investments. He also underscored the value of a common operating picture to counter illegal activity in the region.



“We look forward to partnering more closely with INDOPACOM to address security concerns,” deBrum said. “We have overlapping issues so to be able to share resources is critical to our mutual success.”



Huffman met with members of the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority (MIMRA) at their headquarters in Majuro, where the MIMRA team provided a capabilities brief. He also met with Commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Col. Andrew Morgan and Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lachlan Sommerville, maritime security advisor, for updates in their respective areas of responsibility.



For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia/