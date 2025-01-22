Marshall Islands, military leaders strengthen partnership, defense

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    01.23.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior military official to the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) met with local leaders in Majuro to discuss defense and security, Jan 23.

    Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman spoke with representatives from the U.S. Embassy and RMI National Security Director Chris deBrum during the visit.

    The U.S. has a longstanding relationship with the RMI and, continued under the recently renewed Compact of Free Association, is responsible for its defense. Established in June 2024, JTF-M’s mission is to synchronize military operations and activities across all domains from seabed to space to promote regional security and stability.

    “I am thankful for the opportunity to build upon the partnership we share with the people of the Marshall Islands,” Huffman said. “We have the common goal of maintaining peace and security in the region and will continue to work together to grow our collective maritime domain awareness and strengthen our defense here and across all of Micronesia.”

    Huffman shared his commitment to open lines of communication with RMI’s leadership and community about potential military activities and future investments. He also underscored the value of a common operating picture to counter illegal activity in the region.

    “We look forward to partnering more closely with INDOPACOM to address security concerns,” deBrum said. “We have overlapping issues so to be able to share resources is critical to our mutual success.”

    Huffman met with members of the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority (MIMRA) at their headquarters in Majuro, where the MIMRA team provided a capabilities brief. He also met with Commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Col. Andrew Morgan and Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lachlan Sommerville, maritime security advisor, for updates in their respective areas of responsibility.

    Dedicated to promoting regional stability, JTF-M performs Homeland Defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and Foreign Humanitarian Assistance through a whole of government approach within its assigned joint operations area.

    For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia/

