Firefighters from 20th AF Bases join to train for missile silo rescues

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo.-- Fire Department members from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Malmstrom AFB, Montana, and Minot AFB, North Dakota, coordinated together to train and streamline the processes for conducting rescues in the cramped spaces of a 87-feet deep missile silo during a series of training exercises and discussions at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, Oct. 25, 2024.



The purpose of the exercise was to maximize rescue efficiency if a maintainer was to fall into the missile silo, while also standardizing the techniques and equipment used between the three U.S. Air Force bases.



“We wanted to have a streamlined sort of rescue effect when it came to any and all emergency operations within a missile field between F.E. Warren, Minot and Malmstrom,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Orr, 90th Missile Wing fire company lead. “We wanted to create a standardized operation, whether that be us assisting in other bases or receiving aid, depending on the location of the emergency itself.”



On the first day, rescuers rappelled down the cramped, 87-feet deep silo of the training missile launch facility. After reaching the bottom, rescuers packaged the training dummy onto a stretcher and hoisted it up slowly and safely. After the dummy reached the top, the rescuers climbed back up the silo to the entrance.



“I just played a rescue technician,” said Orr. “I was an example of how we set it up. I put on the gear, I rappelled down the hall, I packaged the victim. I was just being the example of how we made the rescue happen.”



The second day was dedicated to constructive criticism and feedback on the manner in which the rescue was performed the day prior and what equipment was used.



“It was good having the validation from our peers on our rescue setup with an emphasis on how streamlined it is,” said Jeremie Barrett, 90th Missile Wing fire captain and facilitator of the exercise. “It did help us know that we were on the right track moving forward, and garnering that validation from the assortment of firefighters from all stretches of the country with the breadth of knowledge they brought, absolutely encouraged me.”



The exercise provided not only a way in which to streamline rescue operations, but to also cooperate and strengthen the relationships with other bases. With participants from three different Air Force Global Strike Command bases, each participant had a different background with the common goal to provide further insight to maximize every part of a rescue.



The exercise brought the 20th Air Force bases together and helped establish efficient ways to conduct a rescue with proper equipment. A standard operating procedure is being put in place for Minot AFB, Malmstrom AFB and F.E. Warren AFB to make missile silo rescue procedures as safe and efficient as possible.

