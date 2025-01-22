Fort Stewart new hires get in the loop with SHOOP

New employees of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield gathered at Paul R. Smith Education Center, Jan. 27, to kick off the first ever Stewart-Hunter Onboarding Outboarding Program.



“You’re the first of your kind,” said Steve Hood, deputy to the garrison commander. “I would like to tell you that I sat where you sat, but the truth is most garrisons today and certainly back then didn’t have what you are about to go through.”



SHOOP is designed to take a year-long process and condense it down to the first five days of a new employee on this installation.



The five-day course consists of an in-brief from Civilian Human Resources Agency and meetings with subject matter experts to answer questions and concerns about benefits, pay, retirement, and TSP. They also receive their Common Access Card and paperwork to start network access. New hires spend a day going through all the annual trainings required for civilians on the installation. Lastly, they go on a bus tour through Fort Stewart, up to Hunter Army Airfield, and end with a graduation ceremony where they receive a SHOOP certificate.



The program was created out of necessity and cross-directorate collaboration.



“We had new employee orientation prior to COVID, then through COVID we were teleworking and brining people onboard and hiring, but we didn’t have an onboarding program,” said Dawn Collins, management analyst in Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. “We started about six months ago with a detail to come up with a product and instead we came up with a full program. From there, we got a working group together that I led to finalize the schedule, subject matter experts, briefings and content.”



The course will take place bi-weekly as new employees come through and the program will adjust as they receive feedback from its graduates.



“I’m hoping that it is successful and a long-term program because it is needed,” Collins said.



Garrison leaders welcomed the installations new team members and commended them for their service to supporting Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s missions.



“You are integral to the success of not only the garrison, and know we are a dynamic fluid organization that is out there in the community making a difference every day,” Hood said.

