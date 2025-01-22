HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- Air Force Special Operations Command will host the next iteration of the Emerald Warrior exercise from Jan. 27 – Feb. 14, 2025.



As part of its continuous training schedule, Emerald Warrior provides the venue for realistic, high-end scenarios designed to test readiness in special operations forces across services and partner nations. Training will be held in multiple locations across the United States in Arizona and California.



In line with AFSOC’s Strategic Guidance, this exercise serves to validate the tactics, techniques and procedures that units hone year-around, while testing Agile Combat Employment operations and experimenting with emerging capabilities.



Additionally, Emerald Warrior prepares AFSOC personnel to operate in real-world, joint and combined operations. Air Commandos will enhance their interoperability by integrating conventional Air Force units, sister services, and participating Ally and partner nations from the early planning stages through mission execution.



Residents near training locations may experience increased military activity in their area. All training occurs at designated sites and is coordinated with local authorities.



Please direct media inquiries to AFSOC Public Affairs at (850) 884-5515 or afsoc.pa.org@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2025 Date Posted: 01.27.2025 13:23 Story ID: 489697 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC to host EXERCISE EMERALD WARRIOR 25.1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.