New Battle Management Control Squadron stood up at Beale AFB

Photo By Charles Borsos | U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Lynch, 461st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Charles Borsos | U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Lynch, 461st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Nicole Ketron, 932nd Battle Management Control Squadron (BMCS) commander unfurl and present the 932nd BMCS guidon during the 932nd BMCS activation and assumption of command ceremony in the Community Activity Center at Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan 23, 2025. The 932nd BMCS is the second squadron of its type activated in the Air Force, after the 728th BMCS was activates at Robins Air Force Base in Feb. of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos) see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— The second of an innovative, new type of squadron was activated at Beale Air Force Base. The 932nd Battle Management Control Squadron (BMCS) joins the 728th BMCS at Robins AFB as a new breed of digital battlefield control units.



“This is a historic day for Beale and for the Air Force. As we move toward new models for battlefield management, it will be units like the 932nd which offer this cutting-edge kind of capability—one where critical battle management power can be established in moments, anywhere in the world.” said Lt. Col. Nicole Ketron. Ketron assumed command of the newly activated squadron at an event at the Community Activity Center on Jan. 23, 2025.



These squadrons leverage the increasing speed and bandwidth of modern, digital communication technologies to allow Airmen in the air battle management career field to support operations around the world from sites like Beale.



“The activation of the 932nd BMCS signifies a revolution in the vision of the battle management of the future, incorporating multiple critical AFSCs onto a single operations floor operating as a coherent unit of action,” said Col. Michael Lynch, Commander 461st Operations Group. “This stands as yet another step forward in moving BCCs toward an offensive posture and showcases the future of the BCC enterprise.”



The 932nd BMCS will incorporate DAF BATTLE NETWORK capabilities, including Air Battle Management System (ABMS), Common Mission Control Center (CMCC), Joint Cyber Command and Control (C2), Command and Control of the Information Environment (C2IE), and Common Tactical Edge Network (CTEN/JTEN). Primary focus will initially be on integrating CMCC, as it is the most technologically advanced C2. CMCC is a multi-domain, multi-level security, battle management, command and control center, and a capability node on the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.



This network is an integrated system of systems that fuses sensors, effectors, and sustainment grids for decision advantage. The 932nd BMCS will also utilize the CMCC test, experimentation and integration lab, providing a venue to introduce and test new products, services, and tools that have potential for future integration into the global C2. This lab will play a crucial role in advancing the squadron's capabilities and ensuring the Air Force remains at the forefront of battle management innovation.



“The activation of the 932nd BMCS fortifies the necessary focus on battle management capabilities for the U.S. Air Force as the 461st Air Control Wing’s modernization continues as the premier provider of command, control, and communication capabilities (C3),” said Col. Adam Shelton, 461st ACW commander. “The 932nd BMCS will enhance real-time integrated battle management, advanced data transport, and ensure decision advantage for Air Components. This milestone highlights our dedication to innovation, continuous improvement, and building a resilient C3 mission that guarantees operational readiness and global impact.”



With the buildup of the 728th at Robins and the 932nd at Beale, there will be two interchangeable units with the flexibility and reach to affect global battlespaces at a moment’s notice, quickly laying the organizational groundwork for other assets as they enter the fight. The 932nd and the 728th will have the flexibility to cover the entire globe for a 24-hour mission.



The standup of the 932nd represents not only a technological breakthrough but is a testament to the cooperation and efforts of countless Airmen.



“I am very fortunate to be surrounded by incredible people … the best I’ve worked with in 18 years,” said Ketron.