Snowplow safety: What you need to know this winter

As the winter season continues in Colorado, motorists are reminded of the critical safety measures for sharing the road with snowplows. These massive vehicles work tirelessly to keep roads clear, but navigating near them requires caution and adherence to the law to ensure everyone’s safety.



The Tandem Snowplow Law



Since 2019, passing snowplows operating in tandem formation has been a Class A traffic offense. The snowplows have the right-of-way. The state government passed a law to protect both drivers and plow operators.



Tandem formation is the safest and most efficient snow-clearing method, where multiple snowplows stagger diagonally to cover all lanes in a single sweep. This formation creates hazardous conditions for drivers who attempt to pass, including whiteouts and ridges of snow between lanes.



Violating this law comes with serious consequences, including fines ranging from $15 to $100, surcharges, and potential points added to your driver’s license by the Colorado DMV.



Bow to the Plow: Essential Snowplow Safety Tips



To keep yourself and others safe on winter roads, follow these critical guidelines:



Stay Back: Maintain a distance of three to four car lengths behind snowplows. Plows drop de-icer and sand, which could hit your car, and sudden stops are always a possibility.

Never Pass on the Right: Snowplows push snow, slush, and debris to the right side of the road, which could damage your vehicle and obstruct your visibility.

Avoid Passing in Tandem Formation: It’s illegal and dangerous. Let the plows do their job uninterrupted to clear roads effectively.

Stay Informed



Curious about snowplow activity near you? The Snow Plow Tracker on COTrip.org provides real-time updates on snowplow locations, helping you plan your route and stay safe.



This winter, remember to “Bow to the Plow” and respect these critical safety measures. By doing so, we can ensure safer roads for everyone and support the hardworking teams dedicated to keeping Colorado moving.

