NAVFAC Northwest Announces 2025 Engineers of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest proudly recognizes Lt. Meredith Renz, P.E, and William Kilfoyle, P.E., as the 2025 Engineers of the Year for their outstanding contributions to mission readiness, innovation, and team development.



Lt. Meredith Renz, P.E., received the Military Engineer of the Year award for her exceptional leadership and technical expertise as a key member of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Public Works Department construction team. Upon arrival, Renz immediately stepped into a critical role as a hybrid senior construction manager and supervisory general engineer, revitalizing leadership and team development within her office. She established a comprehensive training program, implementing process improvements aligned with NAVFAC standards, and developed site-specific templates for preconstruction and post-award kickoff meetings. Renz also spearheaded the office’s transition from network shared drives to a cloud-based SharePoint system, significantly enhancing efficiency. Simultaneously, she mentored seven early-career construction managers while balancing three of the office’s most challenging projects, valued at over $43 million, underscoring her commitment to NAVFAC Northwest’s mission to provide quality shore infrastructure to the Fleet on-time and in-budget.



William Kilfoyle, P.E., received the Civilian Engineer of the Year award for his expertise as lead utilities electrical engineer supporting Naval Base Kitsap. Between July 2021 and June 2024, Kilfoyle developed and programmed over 20 electrical power infrastructure projects totaling more than $660 million. These projects include modernization of substations and relay stations to support naval subsurface and surface weapons systems. Kilfoyle’s in-depth knowledge of electrical power systems has positions him as a vital resource across the Navy. His mentorship of electrical engineers and management personnel on high-voltage substations and relay systems has strengthened the command’s technical capabilities. In addition to his engineering accomplishments, Kilfoyle serves as a representative to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, ensuring compliance with critical reliability standards.



“The achievements of Lt. Renz and Mr. Kilfoyle underscore the vital role NAVFAC engineers play in maintaining the Navy’s operational superiority,” said Capt. Preston Taylor, NAVFAC Northwest commanding officer. “Their innovative approaches and commitment to excellence not only drive mission success but also inspire those around them to reach higher standards.”



Both recipients will advance to represent NAVFAC Northwest at the NAVFAC enterprise-level competition for the National Society of Professional Engineers Federal Engineer of the Year award—a prestigious award promoting the highest standards of excellence and ethics in the federal engineering profession.



