NSWCPD Renew Education Partnership Agreement with Rowan University

Photo By Gary Ell | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Technical Director Nigel...... read more read more Photo By Gary Ell | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, SES and Dr. Giuseppe R. Palmese, Dean, Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering at Rowan University renewed their formal Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) during a signing ceremony at the Glassboro, New Jersey campus on Jan. 22, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) and Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey, took a significant step forward in their collaborative relationship by signing a new, enhanced Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) on January 22, 2025, which serves to sustain and strengthen their formal partnership.



The EPA with Rowan University allows NSWCPD to share its scientific, engineering, and technology resources, and subject matter experts with Rowan’s faculty and students. This partnership enhances the university’s research capabilities and enriches the educational experience for students. In turn, NSWCPD is able to involve Rowan in U.S. Navy research projects that are underway at the Philadelphia Division.



“Our functions at NSWCPD span the engineering spectrum from science and technology to research and development to acquisition and sustainment through the life of ship or ship system. Integral to long-term health are partnerships like this that develop our public-private relationship, create pipeline opportunities to future employment and encourage interest in science and engineering,” NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, SES, said.



The EPA enables NSWCPD to loan unique and specialized hardware to the university to collaboratively address Navy-specific challenges in research partnerships. NSWCPD’s subject matter experts will have the opportunity to develop and assist in teaching science and engineering courses at Rowan University. This dynamic agreement can be modified to meet the evolving needs of either organization. Additionally, it protects intellectual property, including proprietary information, data, and inventions.



“Collaboration leads to innovation. The U.S Navy’s partnerships with universities are essential for cultivating the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem solvers,” Deputy Chief Technology Officer Dr. Steve Mastro said, adding, “By forging this education agreement with Rowan University, we ensure a continuous pipeline of highly skilled individuals equipped with the knowledge and adaptability to meet the evolving challenges of national security. These collaborations not only strengthen the Navy’s capabilities but also contribute to the broader advancement of science, technology, and global diplomacy.”



This is the seventh EPA between NSWCPD with colleges around the country. In addition to Rowan University, NSWCPD currently has partnership agreements with Villanova University, Drexel University, University of Texas Arlington, Penn State University, Temple University, and University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez.



“Today’s signing is an exciting milestone for the Navy. We need all hands on deck to ensure the U.S. Navy remains the world’s most capable naval force. We are excited to help cultivate talented engineers among the students educated here at Rowan, to ensure we meet our defense laboratory mission of powering today’s Navy and innovating tomorrow’s,” Thijs said.



As the Nation's third fastest-growing public research university, Rowan University is home to a thriving multidisciplinary environment for innovative research, discovery and scholarship. A Carnegie-classified institution, the university partners with industry, government, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey and beyond.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.