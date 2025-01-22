Patrons can save much on Big Game snacks, beverages, party essentials in Jan. 27 – Feb. 9 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | Get ready for the Big Game with fantastic savings on all your favorite snacks,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Get ready for the Big Game with fantastic savings on all your favorite snacks, beverages, and party essentials in the latest Commissary Sales Flyer, running Jan. 27 through Feb. 9. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Get ready for the Big Game with fantastic savings on all your favorite snacks, beverages, and party essentials in the latest Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer), running Jan. 27 through Feb. 9.



Whether you're planning a feast for family and friends or simply grabbing some treats to enjoy during the game, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has you covered.



Commissaries are offering significant savings on USDA Choice short ribs at $10.31 per pound – ideal for slow-cooking, braising or grilling. You can also elevate any meal with thin cut pork chops at $2.07 per pound – perfect for weeknight dinners or game-time grilling.



Unlock endless cooking possibilities with our russet potatoes on sale for $3.99 per 5-pound bag. These spuds are ideal for baking, mashing or frying into crispy golden fries. You can also take advantage of our avocados for $2 each, when you prepare your big game guacamole dip or salads.



You will score big with your party crowd thanks to our savings on 12-pack cans of soda. From Feb. 3-9, 12-pack cans of Coke products are on sale two for $10, Pepsi products are four for $14, or Keurig Dr. Pepper products are three for $9.99. This offer is valid for stateside stores only. For Hawaii and Alaska stores, Coke products are two for $13 and Pepsi products are two for $10. Keurig Dr. Pepper are excluded. Sale items are available while supplies last. Selection and pricing may vary by store.



Other savings opportunities include:

• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Spiced Salmon and Basmati Rice (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/dinner/spiced_salmon_and_basmati_rice/r/3550626146116702239). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $60 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save upon purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• Commissary Gift Card giveaway. From Jan. 27 through March 23, customers can enter for a chance to win one of five $100 Commissary Gift Cards. Enter at www.MMSGiveaways.com. For more info, visit www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less at two meals for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) program offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. One entrant will be selected to win a Dyson Animal Vacuum from entries through Jan. 31. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests. For more info visit www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Three entrants will be selected to win a smart litter box monitor from entries through Jan. 31. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests. For more info visit www.MilitaryCatClub.com.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

