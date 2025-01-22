US, Italy Hold Bilateral Meeting to Improve NATO Security Investment Program Processes

Italian and United States agencies held a bilateral meeting aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy Jan. 21 – 23, 2025 to discuss how to optimize the NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP) process within the bilateral framework between Italy and United States.



The bilateral agreements between the governments of Italy and the United States regulate the utilization, function, consignment and construction with U.S. funds of infrastructures of interest to the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Italy for the accomplishment of their mission within the NATO framework.



The three-day meeting aimed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the NSIP process, which enables the U.S. and Italy to leverage common funding in the NATO program to execute military infrastructure projects in Italy that support NATO's military operations and enhance regional security.



“This is something we have been discussing for a while on how we get NSIP right,” Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) said. “But how do we move the needle? It starts here in this room, in this forum.”



Attendees, including representatives from U.S. European Command, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, the Office of Defense Cooperation within the U.S. Embassy Rome, U.S. Army Garrison Italy and the Italian Ministry of Defense, focused on aligning NATO resources with strategic priorities, and addressing friction points in the process.



"I'm excited about this meeting because the NATO defense landscape is evolving rapidly,” said Italian Air Force Col. Giovanni Tota, chief, Italian Section of the Construction Mixed Commission (CMC).



The CMC is the agency responsible for the construction of U.S. – funded infrastructure in Italy. It was established by the Bilateral Infrastructure Agreement of Oct. 20, 1954, and is divided into two sections: the Italian Section and the U.S. Section, with Miranda and Tota serving as its respective co-chairs. Portions of the CMC’s processes overlap with processes to obtain NATO funding for projects in Italy.



Tota said, “This gathering provides a unique opportunity for us to come together, share perspectives, and align our efforts to become more efficient, faster, and smarter."



The NATO Madrid Summit, held in June 2022, has brought a sense of urgency to these efforts, with all NATO members deciding to accelerate military infrastructure development and increase investment.



"Our relationship is of a vital strategic interest, and so are the platforms that we use together to support the alliance.," Mike Jason, Office of Defense Cooperation – Italy said. "I'm excited about this opportunity to optimize our processes, streamline our efforts, and establish a codified framework that will enable us to capitalize on future investments and drive progress forward."



Each year an average of 60 Navy, Air Force, and Army infrastructure projects across Italy are processed through the CMC, and an increasing number of these projects have the potential to leverage NATO funding to enhance mission readiness.



The meeting, organized by U.S. EUCOM and hosted by NAVFAC EURAFCENT, marked an important step in working out friction points and improving the efficiency of the NSIP process.



"This week's meetings demonstrated our shared commitment to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of this important program," Capt. Andrew Olsen, operations officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT said. "I look forward to continuing our collaboration."



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil

