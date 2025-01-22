U.S. Coast Guard monitors Manitoulin transit Lake Erie

Jan. 26, 2025

BUFFALO — U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor the motor vessel Manitoulin as it transits

west on Lake Erie today.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley broke the Manitoulin free from the ice yesterday after arriving on scene, which allowed the vessel to continue its transit.



Bristol Bay, Neah Bay, and Samuel Risley then escorted the Manitoulin through approximately 20 miles of ice from Buffalo, New York and into open waters of Lake Erie yesterday evening.



The Manitoulin is scheduled to meet U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), which departed from its homeport in Cheboygan, Michigan on Jan. 24, 2025.



The Mackinaw will provide ice-breaking assistance and escort the Manitoulin to Sarnia, Canada, where it will remain for the winter season.



The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to conduct ice breaking missions throughout the Great Lakes to ensure maritime safety, facilitate commerce, and protect our Nation’s maritime transportation system.



