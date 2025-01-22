Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard monitors Manitoulin transit Lake Erie

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Jan. 26, 2025
    Lt. Kyle Rivera
    (313) 910-1234

    BUFFALO — U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor the motor vessel Manitoulin as it transits
    west on Lake Erie today.

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley broke the Manitoulin free from the ice yesterday after arriving on scene, which allowed the vessel to continue its transit.

    Bristol Bay, Neah Bay, and Samuel Risley then escorted the Manitoulin through approximately 20 miles of ice from Buffalo, New York and into open waters of Lake Erie yesterday evening.

    The Manitoulin is scheduled to meet U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), which departed from its homeport in Cheboygan, Michigan on Jan. 24, 2025.

    The Mackinaw will provide ice-breaking assistance and escort the Manitoulin to Sarnia, Canada, where it will remain for the winter season.

    The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to conduct ice breaking missions throughout the Great Lakes to ensure maritime safety, facilitate commerce, and protect our Nation’s maritime transportation system.

    For further information please contact the Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910 1234 or via email at Kyle.P.Rivera@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 12:03
    Story ID: 489673
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ice Breaking
    Bristol Bay
    Neah Bay
    Mackinaw
    Samuel Risley
    Manitoulin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download