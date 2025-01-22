Sgt. Devin Merchant Honored with 54th Troop Command’s Quarterly “Difference-Maker” Award

Photo By Sgt. Kelly Boyer | Sgt. Devin Merchant, a plumber and team leader with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kelly Boyer | Sgt. Devin Merchant, a plumber and team leader with Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, poses for a photo at the New Hampshire Army National Guard Armory in Rochester, NH. Merchant received the first “Difference-Maker” Award from 54th Troop Command (TC) for his exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to the unit. The “difference-maker” is selected at the unit, battalion, or brigade level for positive contributions within the organization and the communities in which the Soldier lives and works. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Concord, N.H. – Sgt. Devin Merchant received the "Difference-Maker" Award from 54th Troop Command (TC) for his exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions as a team leader of Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company.



“Sgt. Merchant is a dedicated and exemplary NCO who consistently goes above and beyond,” said Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Howard, non-commissioned officer in charge of the unit. “This quarter, we want to recognize him for the many ways he has positively impacted both his Soldiers and the mission.”



Howard nominated Merchant for his dedication, technical expertise, and the care he has shown for the Soldiers since joining the unit. This quarterly award highlights soldiers' unwavering dedication to their unit and fellow Soldiers and showcases the significant positive impact of their efforts.



As a subject matter expert in plumbing and pipefitting, Merchant recently showcased his technical proficiency during a mission in El Salvador. As part of a small reconnaissance team, he assessed the condition of a medical clinic, planned all construction operations, drafted a comprehensive bill of materials, and listed requests for information to address all aspects of the plumbing work.



“Without Sergeant Merchant, our ability to perform plumbing work would be severely limited,” noted Howard. “He takes on these tasks at a sacrifice to his civilian career, demonstrating incredible dedication to the mission.”



Howard added, “These responsibilities are typically reserved for senior NCOs or warrant officers, but Sgt. Merchant’s expertise and initiative proved indispensable.”



Merchant was recognized for his leadership within the unit and his technical skills; he always remains dedicated to looking out for his peers.



Howard highlighted that Merchant’s professionalism and maturity have consistently exceeded his rank, and his efforts have played a key role in addressing Soldier concerns that may have otherwise gone unrecognized.



“His empathetic approach and proactive communication have made a significant difference in the lives of his Soldiers,” Howard explained. “He recognizes challenges they face in civilian life and helps use the unit as a means to encourage and motivate them to improve their lives.”



Merchant, who has been in the New Hampshire Army National Guard for almost seven years, attributes his success to his own leadership.



“I think the best thing about the Guard is that everybody comes from a different walk of life, but when we come here, we're all one,” said Merchant. “I want to give everyone the best opportunity to accomplish the greater goal of doing our warrior tasks to the best of our ability.”



He credits much of his success to his senior leadership.



“The way our leadership is structured is they put a lot of trust in us,” said Merchant. “Everyone who is given a leadership position is able to lead and also learn how to delegate amongst their team.”



He added, “I just feel like all of it makes it possible for our unit to do a really good job working together.”