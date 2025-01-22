U.S. and Allied Forces Conduct La Perouse 2025

The U.S. Navy’s Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) participated in the French Navy-led multilateral training exercise La Perouse 2025 alongside other allied and partner nations, in the vicinity of the Indian Ocean, Jan. 16-23.



La Perouse is a biennial, multilateral exercise demonstrating a shared commitment to enhance regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

This exercise is designed to advance maritime security in the region through maritime surveillance, interdiction, and air operations through progressive training and information sharing.



This exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. and allied and partner navies, who have shared values, fulfill maritime integration training objectives by emphasizing collaboration, warfighting, and readiness in a dynamic theater, resulting in enhanced maritime security and continued deterrence.



"USS Savannah's opportunity to operate with our foreign partners this week was exciting. The French and American navies have shared priorities and an enduring mission in the Indo-Pacific," said Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7. "Our ability to conduct consistent bilateral operations, conduct information sharing, and participate in realistic scenarios at sea, increases our interoperability as a joint force and ensures sustained maritime security in the region."



Named after an 18th-century French naval officer and explorer, La Perouse reflects longstanding values and a shared commitment to maritime security with like-minded nations.



The French Navy Charles de Gaulle carrier strike group is represented by their aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91). Charles de Gaulle carrier strike group is operating in the Indo-Pacific as part of their Clemenceau 25 deployment.



"We welcome the opportunity to operate alongside the French navy, our friend and longtime ally, out here in the Indo-Pacific,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Their exercise La Perouse underscores the value our European allies place on this critical maritime region, and we look forward to advancing interoperability at sea between our forces."



Additional participating units included Royal Australian Navy’s Hobart Class guided missile destroyers HMAS Hobart (DDG 39); Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341); the Indian Navy’s Delhi-class guided-missile destroyers INS Mumbai (D 62); Royal Malaysian Navy’s Lekiu-class guided missile frigate FFG Lekir (FFG 30) and Gagah Samudera-class training ship KD Gagah Samudera (271); Royal Navy of the United Kingdom’s River-class off-shore patrol vessel HMS Spey (P 234); and Republic of Singapore Navy’s Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Independence (15)



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2025 Date Posted: 01.24.2025 23:17 Story ID: 489656 Location: INDIAN OCEAN, INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Allied Forces Conduct La Perouse 2025, by LTJG Sarah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.