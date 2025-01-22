Jan. 24, 2025

UPDATE: Coast Guards underway to assist motor vessel beset by ice Lake Erie



BUFFALO — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) has moored in Buffalo, New York, following hours of ice breaking operations to assist the motor vessel MANITOULIN beset by ice on Lake Erie.



The U.S. Coast Guard has requested assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard as part of their joint partnership to conduct ice-breaking on the Great Lakes through “Operation Coal Shovel.”



Operation Coal Shovel spans an area of responsibility from southern Lake Huron, through the St. Clair and Detroit River system, and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario including the St. Lawrence Seaway. Through this, U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers work together to facilitate the navigation of vessels.



The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley, is an ice breaking buoy tender home-ported at Canadian Coast Guard Base Parry Sound in Ontario, Canada. The CCGS Risley has gotten underway from Windsor, Canada to assist.



The CCGS Samuel Risley is a 229-foot icebreaker with the capability to break ice up to 3.3 feet thick at 3 knots.



The Bristol Bay and the Risley plan to continue ice breaking efforts tomorrow to assist the MANITOULIN.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), a 240-foot icebreaker home-ported in Cheboygan, Michigan, is making its way toward the MANITOULIN should both aforementioned cutters require further assistance.



The MANITOULIN reportedly has 17 crew members aboard and 5 days of provisions and will make arrangements for more provisions if needed.



There have been no reports of safety concerns for the crew or the ship at this time.



The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards continue to closely monitor the situation.



“The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard are working closely to deploy all necessary assets to assist the MANITOULIN,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Armstrong, Commander, Sector Detroit. “Safety of life on our waterways remains paramount and both Coast Guards will continue to monitor the situation and render assistance as necessary.”



“Both Coast Guards are working as one to support each other to deliver icebreaking assistance wherever needed,” said Mr. Guillaume Paradis, the Ice-Breaking, Escort and Flood Control Program Superintendent for the Canadian Coast Guard Central Region.



For further information please contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234 or via email at Kyle.P.Rivera@uscg.mil.



