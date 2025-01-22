Serving with Purpose: A1C Escribano's Journey

Photo By Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jansteven Escribano, a fuels management apprentice...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jansteven Escribano, a fuels management apprentice with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for a photo at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 8, 2025. Escribano, currently in upgrade training, ensures that all wing fuel-related needs are met while also serving as a member of the PRANG Honor Guard and as an augmentee with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, showcasing his versatility and dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez) see less | View Image Page

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico -- Hailing from the Town of Fajardo, Airman 1st Class Jansteven Escribano, a fuels management apprentice with the 156th Logistics Squadron here, joined the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in March 2023 with a clear vision and sense of purpose.



At 24 years old, Escribano, currently in upgrade training, ensures that all wing fuel-related needs are met; from distribution to fuel services and even providing support to airfield operations, he and the fuels management team are hands-on with taking fuel samples and performing inspections to help maintain the highest quality and safety standards.



Escribano’s commitment to the wing extends beyond his primary role, as he also serves as a member of the PRANG Honor Guard and augmentee with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, showcasing his versatility and dedication.



“Working with logistics and security forces simultaneously has given me a different point of view about our mission execution in different squadrons,” said Escribano. “This experience has given me a more acute sense of situational awareness while also developing my multi capabilities as an Airman.”



Expanding his professional development beyond his military service, Escribano is currently completing his junior year of college at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, where he is pursuing a degree in chemistry, aiming to become a forensic analyst and later commission and become an officer.



Reflecting on his discipline and focused approach to his studies and military duties, Escribano advised his peers about the importance of time management. “Value your time, don’t spread yourself too thin, and focus on time management,” said Escribano.



Coming from a family with a strong military background, Escribano was inspired to join the PRANG to further his knowledge and be part of something greater than himself: a brotherhood.



“I feel honored to wear my uniform along with my fellow wingmen,” said Escribano. “As I continue to progress in my military career, I want to promote the values of respect and service commitment within my unit and beyond.”