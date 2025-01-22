Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade change of responsibility

    525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Responsibility

    Photo By Spc. Samuel Puelo | Col. Jay B. Harty, the commander of the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Story by Sgt. Brandon Lunsford 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 24, 2025, marking the transition of senior enlisted leadership. Command Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez assumed responsibility as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, replacing Command Sgt. Maj. Tyree Tucker.

    Tucker reflected on his tenure during the ceremony. He expressed gratitude for the relationships he built with Soldiers and leaders, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie and professional connections.
    “Relationships do matter, and as Colonel Harty says, success is often tied to your Rolodex,” Tucker said.

    He also shared memories of the brigade’s recent deployment to Europe in support of Operation New Normal and other key milestones during his time in the position.

    As the new senior enlisted advisor for the brigade, Rodriguez brings more than two decades of experience to the role. Rodriguez began his military career in 2002 and served in diverse leadership positions across the Army, including assignments in Germany, South Korea, and the Ivory Coast. Most recently, he was the operations sergeant major for the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.

    In his remarks, Rodriguez acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors and expressed his commitment to supporting the brigade’s Soldiers.

    “Since my arrival, I have witnessed nothing but professionalism and dedication to the mission,” Rodriguez stated.

    The Change of Responsibility ceremony included the traditional passing of the unit’s colors, a symbolic act representing the transfer of authority and responsibility. Col. Jared Harty, the brigade commander, commended both leaders for their service, highlighting Tucker’s accomplishments and welcoming Rodriguez to his new role.

    The 525th E-MIB continues its mission under the new enlisted leadership, ensuring readiness and operational excellence in support of Army intelligence operations.

