Math skills reinforced at Commissary event

Photo By Robert Timmons | A parent helps his child answer math questions at the Fort Jackson Commissary, Jan....... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | A parent helps his child answer math questions at the Fort Jackson Commissary, Jan. 16, 2025, during the C.C. Pinckney Elementary School's Math Night at the Commissary. The school has been partnering with the Fort Jackson Commissary for since 2015 to help students learn mathematics in a real world scenario. see less | View Image Page

Most of us going through mathematics in school have probably thought at some time how it would pertain to real life.



Students at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School know a thing or two about that. For roughly 10 years the school has partnered with the Fort Jackson Commissary to use groceries shopping to give students real-world mathematics experience.



On. Jan. 16, the school held its annual Math Night at the Commissary event.



The event “first and foremost, is putting into action what students are learning in the classroom,” said Taminika Shadd, principal of C.C. Pinckney Elementary School.



Students attending Math Night had various problems to solve based on their grade level. These included third grade students had to determine if it was more economical to purchase a name brand or generic brand cereal. Sixth grade students even had to determine which size of a product is the best purchase based on the cost per ounce.



“We’ve invited students to come to the Commissary to look at different purchase decisions they might make and just use math to figure what it would cost for them to buy certain items,” said Bronson Shanley, an educational technologist at C.C. Pinckney.



“I’m a big believer in making the learning relevant to real life, and so I feel that when they can see math in action, it will help them in real life,” he added.



“Students need to have a real-life connection to what they learn,” Shadd said. “The standards have to come off the page and be prevalent in their lives so they understand.”



Shanley assisted sixth grade students in the dairy section to determine how much food costs per ounce. School faculty and parents were on hand to help students.



The event brings the school and community together as well.



“I love seeing the parents here with the teachers,” Shadd added. “Everyone is here taking part in this because it’s going to take all of us to make Math Night at the Commissary happen.”