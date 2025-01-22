Education center officially reopens after makeover

The Fort Jackson Education Center reopened Jan. 15 after a much-needed makeover.



The center had closed for renovations to its heating and cooling system as well as improvements to the floors, latrines and the elevator.



“It makes for a more of an educated, professional environment,” said Veronica Fields-Cox, education services officer. “I think having an education center that has a professional environment … is a positive influence for learning.”



When this project was being done, it was a lot of behind the walls stuff, but we were able to state early on that that people are going to want to take advantage of the Ed Center,’ said Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, after he had cut the ribbon to officially reopen the center.



“Let’s see if we can do the floors,” he added questions asked during the renovation process. “Let’s see if we can do anything with the paint in the rooms.”



The process took a team of Soldiers to move desks and other equipment so contractors could complete necessary work.



Hickman said he was happy to cut the ribbon because the center “provides a vital service to our community.”



The center is where Soldiers can meet with universities and help improve their chances for promotion.



“It’s a pretty unassuming building on the outside with a whole lot of goodness on the inside,” he added.



Leaders from across post attended the opening and members of the 282d Army Band played some acoustic songs.



For more information, call (803) 751-5341.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2025 Date Posted: 01.24.2025 Story ID: 489636 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US