NATO Improved Link Eleven (NILE) Program and Link 22 Enhance Interoperability during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise

HONOLULU — June 2024 — At Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, the world’s largest maritime exercise, the NILE Project Management Office (PMO) Technical Team made significant strides in advancing naval communication and interoperability, showcasing the power of international collaboration and cutting-edge technology.



One of the most impressive accomplishments was the deployment and expansion of Link 22, an advanced Tactical Data Link (TDL) that successfully connected ten platforms across seven nations, including Canada (one unit), Chile (one unit), France (one unit), Germany (three units), Italy (one unit) the Netherlands (one unit), and the United States (two units). This achievement marked a substantial leap forward from the Link 22 connections made during RIMPAC 2022, demonstrating the effectiveness of Link 22 and the NILE Technical Team’s role in advancing tactical communication.



Mr. Charles Schwartz, former NILE Project Manager shared, “Our success in this exercise demonstrates a coming of age for Link 22. Seven nations participated in this event, but 26 nations are fielding Link 22. We are seeing increasing numbers of Link 22 exercises and interoperability opportunities around the world. These events will soon be a commonplace.”



For RIMPAC 24, the Link 22 portion of this exercise unfolded in three stages: a Preliminary Test Event in San Diego, an in-harbor phase in Honolulu, and a tactical phase at-sea.



In preparation for the exercise, the NILE, Link Monitoring Management Tool (LMMT), and Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) teams set the stage by achieving a rapid Link 22 connection test with units that were participating in a logistic visit in San Diego. The team’s efforts in deploying, configuring, and securing communication channels were pivotal, resulting in greatly improved Link 22 connectivity and ensuring their platforms remained linked during the transit from San Diego to Honolulu.



Throughout the RIMPAC 24 in-harbor phase, the NILE Technical Team was directly responsible for overcoming key technical challenges, such as managing high frequency (HF) propagation issues in harbor to ensure seamless Link 22 connectivity and coordinating the daily activities with participants. This obstacle was tackled head-on, thanks to the teams’ meticulous planning, expertise, and adaptability to changing conditions. Their collaborative efforts with the German mobile station Demonstrator Multi-Link Functionality (DMLF), the American LMMT, and Joint Data Analysis Reporting Tool Suite (JDARTS) was crucial in achieving smooth integration in the Multi Data Link Network that was going to feed the Common Operational Picture (COP) for the exercise.



At the end of the in-harbor trials, the LMMT Team took over for the at-sea phase of the exercise. Key contributors from Germany and France played essential roles in ensuring operational success during both phases. Meanwhile, the Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility (SESEF) LMMT Operators, Operations Specialist 1st Class Angelica Durham, Operations Specialist 1st Class Stephanie Chacon, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Flores, collaborated closely with the RIMPAC Joint Interface Control Officers (JICOs) to manage their operational events during the at-sea phase. Their work ensured that the NILE Technical Team’s objectives were executed successfully, standing out as a highlight of a larger RIMPAC experience. Other key individuals such as Mr. Dennis Lazaga, and the members of the NILE Team, Lt. Cmdr. Deliano Maravalle, Mr. Arnaud Massez, and Ms. Phoebe Pickard, were vital to achieving the Link 22 objectives. Their dedication ensured the successful deployment and operation of Link 22, demonstrating the effectiveness of this technology in real world scenarios.



The international collaboration during this exercise exemplifies the spirit of the NILE project, committed to disseminating the lessons learned from this exercise and ensuring that all Link 22 nations benefit from our shared experience. Valuable insights were provided, and they will distribute among participating nations, in accordance with the NILE project, to promote growth and proficiency in Link 22 operations. By sharing our experiences from this exercise, the NILE PMO aims to empower Link 22 nations to effectively operationalize the Link 22 capability, enhancing our collective readiness.



The NILE Technical Team’s achievements were part of a larger success story that influenced naval operations in 2024, demonstrating how collaboration, technological innovation, and shared vision elevate capabilities on a global scale. Their significant contributions to Link 22 underscored the transformative potential of this technology for communication and interoperability, aligning seamlessly with the strategic goals of Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMW 150). By fostering innovation and collaboration, the team set a strong foundation for future advancements, ensuring naval forces are well equipped to meet the challenges of modern maritime operations.

