USNCC Celebrates 2024 Naval Studies Certificate Graduates

QUANTICO, Va. - The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) celebrated its latest cohort of Naval Studies Certificate (NSC) graduates with a virtual graduation ceremony Jan. 24, 2025.



103 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen earned this credential as a portion of the more than 5,000 students enrolled in fully funded professional certificate and associate degree programs.



“This achievement is not just a culmination of your efforts; it is the foundation for many future successes in your careers and lives,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. during her remarks to the graduates. “I commend each of you on this remarkable accomplishment. Thank you for your commitment to our shared mission and for embracing the broader purpose of our institution.”



The ceremony’s guest speaker Command Master Chief (CMC) Jans Valdespou, CMC of amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), echoed Cosentino’s pride and encouraged future educational triumph.



“You have achieved a great milestone in your professional careers. Here on Wasp we take pride in promoting enlisted education, especially all of the opportunities offered in the United States Naval Community College,” said Valdespou. “Whether on deployment or shore duty, the USNCC makes achieving an education a reachable goal in our busy lives.”



The NSC is embedded into every degree offered via USNCC and can stand alone as a professional certificate program. This program is comprised of five courses, including: Naval Ethics and Leadership; Modern Naval History; Naval Force Design; Civilian and Military Relations, Organization, and American Government; and, Introduction to the Geopolitical Environment. These specialized courses count as 15 credits toward USNCC designed associate degrees and are transferable to each of USNCC’s partner institutions.



These courses aim to enhance crucial 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, analytical reasoning, information literacy, effective writing, and collaboration while cultivating a collective understanding of maritime service among service members.



Chief Hospital Corpsman Jerred A. Lee, assigned to Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, an NSC graduate and the student guest speaker for this graduating class, reflected on the transformative qualities of education within service.



“We are not just celebrating a completion of a program; we are acknowledging a profound transformation. It’s been a journey that has reshaped us into a sharper, more resilient and enlightened leader,” said Lee. “The challenges that we’ll face in the future are not merely obstacles but opportunities to apply what we learned, to grow beyond our limits and to make a tangible difference.”



Links to the pre-recorded graduation ceremony are posted on USNCC’s website, www.usncc.edu, as well as the institution’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.



Watch the ceremony here: https://youtu.be/J5lkNd7UTJQ



USNCC now offers 16 accredited degree programs and 19 certificate programs with built-in naval-relevant courses as part of the curriculum.



These degree programs include emergency management, military studies, organizational leadership, nuclear engineering technology, cybersecurity, aviation maintenance technology, uncrewed systems, maritime logistics, data analytics, health science, and engineering, with more naval-relevant degree programs planned over the next year.



USNCC accepts applications year-round with degree and certificate programs beginning during several terms throughout the year. Each program is open to E1-E9 enlisted members, of any military occupational specialty or rating, serving on active-duty orders in the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as the Coast Guard Reserve.



For more information or to apply please visit, www.usncc.edu

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2025 Date Posted: 01.24.2025 14:06 Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US