DoDEA Brewster Middle School Students Take STEAM Learning Underwater

Courtesy Photo | Eighth grader students at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Brewster Middle School aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C. carefully solder components of their SeaPerch circuit board under the careful eye of Educational Technology Teacher, Charles Woodul.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. —Eighth graders at Department of Defense Education Activity Americas Brewster Middle School are learning how science and engineering can solve real-world problems through the SeaPerch program, an underwater robotics initiative supported by the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Naval Academy.



SeaPerch gives students hands-on experience designing and building remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). With materials provided by the Naval Academy, Brewster students worked through the process of soldering circuit boards, cutting and drilling PVC pipes, waterproofing motors, and testing circuits. The program culminated in a competition held at Camp Lejeune’s Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, where students put their ROVs to the test.



“This wasn’t like a regular class,” said Genavieve Jones, an 8th grader. “It was hands-on, and I learned a lot.” Fellow student Brayden Forsstrom added, “We worked as a team and tackled challenges we don’t usually face. It wasn’t easy, but we got it done.”



For teacher Vanessa Coleman and Educational Technology Charles Woodul, who have led the program at Brewster for four years, the project is about more than building robots. “It’s become a tradition here,” said Coleman, who teaches Creative Thinking and Academic Advancement. “Each year, more students are interested in STEAM because of programs like this.”



Eric Torbellin, who teaches Problem-Based Learning and Strategic Mathematics Instruction, appreciated the chance to step outside his usual classroom routine. “It's refreshing. Normally, I’m teaching math with markers and whiteboards, so it was exciting to work with tools and materials,” he said. “The students showed persistence and creativity, even when things didn’t go as planned.”



The program was also supported by Dr. Sarah Durkin, Associate Director of STEM Center for Education and Outreach at the United States Naval Academy who provided SeaPerch learning materials.



The SeaPerch program has become a valuable addition to Brewster’s curriculum, helping students build practical skills while learning the importance of problem-solving and teamwork. As interest in the program grows, it’s preparing students to explore future opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.