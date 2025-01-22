Dr. Stephen Ferrara Appointed Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Stephen L. Ferrara, a retired U.S. Navy captain and decorated physician, has been...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Stephen L. Ferrara, a retired U.S. Navy captain and decorated physician, has been appointed as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Stephen L. Ferrara, a retired U.S. Navy captain and decorated physician, was appointed as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs on Jan. 20, 2025, succeeding Ms. Seileen Mullen in the position.



Ferrara is the acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs until the official nominee, Keith Bass, is confirmed by the Senate.



Ferrara, who earned his doctor of medicine degree from the Uniformed Services University in 1995, brings an exceptional combination of military, medical, and leadership experience to this prestigious role. His career reflects a lifelong commitment to excellence, innovation, and service to the nation.



“I am honored to join the Military Health System,” he said in his first message to the MHS workforce. “Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication, expertise, and impact of the Military Health System, and I am committed to supporting and advancing our shared mission.”



“I have a deep appreciation for the complexity of the military medical mission and the critical role each of you play in ensuring the health and readiness of our service members, families, and retirees. My experience across combat, humanitarian, and disaster relief missions has reinforced the importance of a strong, integrated health care system—one that balances operational readiness with the highest quality of care,” he said.



Ferrara served 25 years on active duty as a U.S. Navy doctor. Beyond uniformed service, he served as the chief medical officer for the Central Intelligence Agency and as a congressional fellow on the Health Subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce where his portfolio included policy and oversight of key agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health. He remained engaged in national security, health policy, and medical economics. “These roles have only strengthened my belief that the success of the MHS relies on collaboration, accountability, and a steadfast focus on our people,” he said.



“We have a unique opportunity to confront the challenges that lay ahead and to take bold initiative,” he wrote in his message. “Our greatest strength, our most potent defense against our adversaries, is you. Your intellect, your ingenuity, your character, and your dedication will carry the day just as it has for nearly two-and-a-half centuries.”



Ferrara completed his undergraduate studies with honors in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at UCLA in 1991. Following graduation from medical school in 1995, he pursued a surgical internship and diagnostic radiology residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He further specialized with fellowship training in vascular and interventional radiology at the University of California, San Diego, and Boston Children’s Hospital (Harvard Medical School). Ferrara is double board-certified in diagnostic radiology and vascular/interventional radiology and holds fellowship designations from both the Society of Interventional Radiology and the American College of Radiology.



During his U.S. Navy career, Ferrara served in multiple capacities, including as chief medical officer for the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, where he was responsible for overseeing access, quality, and safety across Navy Medicine. He deployed globally, serving in combat zones and providing critical medical care in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. In Afghanistan, as a battalion surgeon in Kandahar, he introduced life- and limb-saving endovascular surgical techniques to the battlefield, revolutionizing combat casualty care.



“I look forward to all we will accomplish together as we continue to advance the health and readiness of our force. We are building on a strong foundation and will ensure that the MHS remains a model of excellence in military and civilian health care,” he said.



To read his complete biography, visit https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/Biographies/Dr-Stephen-Ferrara.