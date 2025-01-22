Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Announces 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Story by 1st Lt. Hailey Harms 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) is excited to announce the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow from Aug. 8-10, 2025. The Airshow is opened to the public from Aug. 9-10, 2025 with Aug. 8, 2025 being reserved for Military Appreciation Day. All three days of the Airshow will take place on MCBH.

    Headlining this year’s show is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team. Those attending will get to see aerobatic performances from professional pilots and interact with military and civilian static displays throughout the event. Food vendors, musical performances, and various other attractions will be available in addition to the aerobatic performances.

    General admission is free to the public; however, preferred seating will be available for purchase through Marine Corps Community Services. For up-to-date Airshow information, please visit the Kaneohe Bay Airshow website (https://www.kaneohebayairshow.com). For MCBH information, press releases and media credentialing instructions, please visit (https://www.mcbhhawaii.marines.mil/airshow).

