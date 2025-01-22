Marine Corps Base Hawaii Announces 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) is excited to announce the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow from Aug. 8-10, 2025. The Airshow is opened to the public from Aug. 9-10, 2025 with Aug. 8, 2025 being reserved for Military Appreciation Day. All three days of the Airshow will take place on MCBH.



Headlining this year’s show is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team. Those attending will get to see aerobatic performances from professional pilots and interact with military and civilian static displays throughout the event. Food vendors, musical performances, and various other attractions will be available in addition to the aerobatic performances.



General admission is free to the public; however, preferred seating will be available for purchase through Marine Corps Community Services. For up-to-date Airshow information, please visit the Kaneohe Bay Airshow website (https://www.kaneohebayairshow.com). For MCBH information, press releases and media credentialing instructions, please visit (https://www.mcbhhawaii.marines.mil/airshow).

