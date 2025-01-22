Georgia National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment Returns Home from Overseas Mobilization

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Forsyth-based 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment returned home...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Forsyth-based 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment returned home from overseas service as part of the Multinational Force and Observers mission on the Sinai Peninsula January 23, 2025, and were welcomed by friends and family members during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Photo by Spc. David Garcia. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard’s Forsyth-based 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment returned home from overseas service and were welcomed by friends and family members during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. January 24, 2025. The 2-121 is the last element of Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to return from its mobilization in support of operations in Europe and the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



We are proud of you for professionally accomplishing your mission and representing our state and nation,” said Col. Jason Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, addressing the Soldiers and family members at the welcome home ceremony.



Baker recounted the history of the 2-121 noting that its Soldiers had mobilized overseas five times since September 11, 2001, and recounted the battalions service in American conflicts since 1810, when the earliest elements of the 121st Infantry Regiment were organized. Baker highlighted that eighty years ago, the 121st was fighting in the Hurtgen Forest of Germany, where its actions earned it the Presidential Unit Citation.



“Today, we close out the latest chapter in this battalion’s long and storied history,” said Baker. “You have upheld the highest standards of duty, sacrifice and perseverance while demonstrating exceptional strength… your commitment has ensured the safety and security of our nation but also inspired us at home. Your community is proud, and we are here to celebrate your return.”



The 2-121 began its overseas rotation in February 2024, completing intensive training at Fort Stewart and Fort Bliss Texas before deploying to Egypt in support of the Multinational Force and Observers on the Sinai Peninsula. In the ensuring months, the Georgia National Guard Soldiers of the 2-121 supported the Multinational Force and Observer mission with observer patrols, joint training, and liaison operations.



Also mobilizing to Europe and Southwest Asia as part of the 48th IBCT in 2024 were the Savannah-based 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment; 1st and 3rd Battalions, 121st Infantry Regiment based in Winder and Cumming; the Calhoun-based 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, elements of the Macon-based 148th Brigade Support Battalion and Soldiers of the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion.