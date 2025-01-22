DICE Kit Successfully Deployed on U.S. Navy Vessel

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.--In an unprecedented mission, Air Combat Command tasked the 23rd Intelligence Team to support a U.S. Navy exercise off the coast of Cocoa Beach, Florida, with the goal of testing long-range intel operations in an austere maritime environment.



“ACC requested the JWICS (Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System) capability and asked if we could support the Navy operation,” said Air Force 2nd Lt. Jordan St. Pierre, 23rd Operation Support Squadron mission planning cell chief. “The objective was to see if we could use the Deployed Intelligence Combat Element (DICE) kit in an austere environment that was not on land, in the middle of nowhere, with no cell service or WiFi.”



For the first time, the DICE kit, a computer system using Starlink and Starshield antennas, was deployed aboard a Navy vessel to determine its integration capabilities in a maritime environment as well as supporting collaboration with other military branches and organizations.



The equipment offers secure internet capabilities, which are crucial for receiving threat warnings and maintaining crucial communication capabilities.



“The integration of technologies like the DICE kit allows military operations access to situations in austere environments that would otherwise be impossible,” said Airman 1st Class Illeana Stiefel, 23rd OSS intelligence analyst.



This capability is particularly significant, as it enables the military to respond quickly to emerging situations.



“The DICE kit allows us to be fully operational in less than 30 minutes, which largely outpaces the current timeline for other systems to be established,” Stiefel explained.



The portability and flexibility of the DICE kit also enable it to provide real-time intelligence to support military operations.



“Being able to provide intelligence products from virtually anywhere means that we can provide real-time intelligence based on the needs of our collaborators,” Stiefel said. “The portability of the system allows instantaneous communication with other members of the intelligence community, which enables us to support our mission from any place at any time.”



Despite several challenges during the process, the kit operated flawlessly for 46 hours straight, proving its effectiveness in austere conditions and setting a precedent for future deployments.



“It was the first time the DICE kit has ever been put on a boat in the entire Department of Defense,” said St. Pierre. “We were the only communication between the boat and the land with the DICE kit, and it worked flawlessly.”



The mission marks a significant milestone for intelligence capabilities, expanding the DICE equipment’s versatility in maritime environments and highlighting the growing potential for joint military collaboration.



“Instead of intel being reactive, we now have the opportunity to be proactive,” said St. Pierre. “The 23rd Wing is on the forefront of DICE equipment in an everchanging environment where Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations are necessary.”



The team had just two weeks to transport and install the equipment on the Navy vessel, requiring quick setup and strict security protocols. Since this was the first deployment of the equipment in this setting, the team had to develop standard operating procedures for its use at sea. On top of the quick timeline and the high-pressure nature of the task, the team was hit with environmental challenges that caused a delay, but ultimately validated key capabilities for the DICE equipment.



“The weather was awful causing a challenging sea state, so it ended up delaying us for a day and by the time we actually got onto the boat in the ocean, we had to stay up for 46 hours operating the equipment,” said St. Pierre. “There was a lot of pressure and a lot of people watching to make sure the DICE worked.”



St. Pierre explained the team practices setting up the DICE kit monthly ensuring they are always ready for such missions.



“Our ability to operate the equipment with such a short turn around and follow the rules of operation procedures, made our team essential for operating and utilizing the DICE kit,” said St. Pierre. “The Navy provided us secure operating areas allowing us to safeguard the equipment, and placed the antenna in an unobstructed area.”



According to St. Pierre, the technical and operational strengths set the foundation for the mission’s success. Once they had the DICE set up in the location, they were able to thoroughly communicate and get the intel support needed throughout the exercise.



“The DICE kit was the focal point, and it was one of the first times the exercise has been successful,” said St. Pierre. “The DICE kit was beneficial to the exercise as it helped get the job done.”



She also noted that Moody Air Force Base, one of the first to deploy the system, played a key role in creating the untested objectives. This success has paved the way for advancements in the intel community and future opportunities for expanding the use of the DICE kit’s use.



“Being able to utilize the skills that I have spent the last year developing in a real-world application was really rewarding, especially as a young Airman,” said Steifel. “It was very eye-opening to see the impacts our work can do beyond the scope of what we see every day in the office.”

