Safety by Design: NAVFAC Northwest’s Commitment to Risk Prevention

For the employees of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest, safety goes beyond compliance—it represents an ingrained workforce commitment to vigilance and accountability. From low-risk offices to high-risk construction sites, employees and supervisors actively identify hazards and implement practical solutions to maintain workplace safety. By emphasizing prevention, addressing dated practices, and implementing continuous improvements, NAVFAC Northwest fosters a safety culture that exceeds industry standards.



“Safety begins with recognizing the risks around us and addressing them early,” said Eric Davis, NAVFAC Northwest safety manager. Supervisors conduct monthly safety inspections and engage employees to identify and resolves hazards before they become risks. This partnership ensures concerns are reported and mitigated quickly, fostering a shared responsibility for safety. Sometimes, safety solutions are as simple as fixing a loose handrail; other times, they require rethinking the design of a facility to eliminate long-term risks.



Facility design teams proactively address safety by working with design engineers and NAVFAC Northwest’s Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division to ensure compliance with federal safety regulations, particularly in large-scale construction projects. A key focus is integrating safety into the design phase of the facility lifecycle, where hazards are identified and mitigated before construction begins. By prioritizing safe access points and maintenance-friendly designs, NAVFAC Northwest improves workplace safety for military and civilian personnel, government contractors, and maintenance workers.



According to Davis, employee involvement is the largest factor in mitigating risks. Under his direction, the Safety Through Awards and Recognition program empowers employees to act on safety concerns. In particular, the program highlights the efforts of employees who go above and beyond to identify and correct safety issues. “We are not just handing out awards,” said Davis. “We are recognizing what our employees are doing right and encouraging more of it.”



NAVFAC Northwest’s commitment to safety has led to tangible successes. In January 2023 workers identified asbestos hazards in tunnels, prompting 9 months of contracted cleanup actions that likely prevented significant exposure risks. While the success of these measures is difficult to quantify, they demonstrate the power of attentiveness and teamwork in preventing potential incidents. “Stories like this remind everyone how small actions can have big beneficial consequences,” said Davis.



Working within one of the Navy’s most congested shipyards presents unique challenges. Simple maintenance work is complicated with restricted access to equipment, limited outages and working in close proximity to other shops competing to complete their own tasks. The constant movement of personnel and equipment requires patience, professionalism, and meticulous planning. Despite these difficulties, NAVFAC Northwest has maintained a mishap rate that is half the industry average, with severity rates remaining notably low.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2023, the rate of recordable workplace injuries and illnesses in the public sector (including state and local government) decreased, continuing a trend from 2022. This data, from the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, tracks both private and public sector workplace injuries and illnesses.



Washington state and local government sector reported 25,000 injury and illness cases in the 2022 biennial case and demographic data series, resulting in a rate of 7.7 cases per 100 full-time workers. Nationally, the rate was significantly lower at 4.9 cases per 100 full-time workers.



By analyzing trends, using tools like the Risk Management Information—a comprehensive safety tool used by the Department of Defense to track safety incidents, inspections, and other safety-related data—the command refines long-term facility and utility project designs to eliminate hazards associated with routine operations and maintenance access. Meanwhile, new training initiatives focus on system safety and proactive hazard identification, equipping employees with the skills to prioritize safety in every operation.



NAVFAC Northwest’s safety culture is a collective responsibility. By hiring skilled personnel, designing safe utility systems, and providing comprehensive training, the command ensures that safety remains central to every task. “A commitment to vigilance, collaboration, and recognition keeps safety at the core of our mission,” said Davis. “Every employee plays a vital role in this effort.”



