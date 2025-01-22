Virginia National Guard supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Virginia Army National Guard Sgt. Jacob Hogge, an infantryman with the 3rd Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Virginia Army National Guard Sgt. Jacob Hogge, an infantryman with the 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, directs citizens and manages traffic in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. — National Guard members from approximately 40 states, territories and the District of Columbia supported the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the request of the Secret Service, U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan Police.



Approximately 250 Virginia Soldiers assigned to the 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team were part of the approximately 8,000 National Guard service that came together to comprise Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



“We had Soldiers from all over the Commonwealth of Virginia come together representing multiple different battalions,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Hoffman, commander of the Winchester-based 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Soldiers were sworn in as Special Deputies for the U.S. Marshals Service, taking the oath of office with their right hands raised. By pledging to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, they assumed a vital role in ensuring the safety and security surrounding the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



“Our mission was to support the Metropolitan Police, Secret Service, and the Park Police in order to establish traffic control points while protecting the outer perimeter of the 60th Presidential Inauguration,” said Hoffman.



During the Inauguration, service members played a vital role by providing critical support in areas such as crowd management, traffic control, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations, all at the request of civil authorities.



“We ensured that vehicles were not able to travel within the Inauguration perimeter, which involved directing traffic, communicating with the public while making sure we had a good traffic flow throughout the entire area,” explained Hoffman.



Task forces worked closely with federal and local agencies to protect critical infrastructure and maintain seamless coordination.



A total of 20 traffic control points were setup at critical intersections by Task Force Virginia around the outer perimeter of the inauguration. Soldiers manned each TCP around the clock consecutively.



Each shift consisted of eight hours where Soldiers assisted civilians, aided local law enforcement and directed traffic.



At the end of each shift, Soldiers were relieved by changing out with Soldiers taking on the next eight-hour shift.



“During this mission we were able to ensure a peaceful transition of power while having positive interactions with the local community and visitors to Washington D.C.,” said Maj. Leonid Godunov, Executive Officer, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Service members were faced with weather challenges as the temperatures fluctuated from down in the single digits to as high as 27 degrees. This year marked the fourth coldest Presidential Inauguration in history.



Hoffman highlighted that service members were provided hot meals at each location, checked on frequently and rotated in and out of vehicles to ensure everyone stayed warm during each shift.



“This experience gave me the opportunity to ensure my Soldiers were in the right place at the right time with the proper equipment needed,” said Sgt. Taneisha A. Hurt, Echo Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Before, during and after the inauguration, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were able to help protect property while providing a safe environment for the public to exercise their right to assemble.



“This has been such a special privilege for our Soldiers to get to participate in this historic event,” expressed Godunov.