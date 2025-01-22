MacDill Airman Miraculous Rescue: One Person’s Actions Save Another

Photo By Senior Airman Sterling Sutton | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarvis Mitchell, Air Transportation Function (ATF)...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sterling Sutton | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarvis Mitchell, Air Transportation Function (ATF) Non-commissioned Officer in charge (NCOIC), assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2024. Mitchell is nominated for the Air Force Sergeants Association Pitsenbarger award to honor his heroic actions when he saved a man trapped in a burning building during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on Oct 12, 2024, in Seffner, Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.-- U.S. Air Force Non Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) Tech. Sgt. Jarvis Mitchell from the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Air Transportation Function (ATF) heroically saved a man trapped in a burning building during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Seffner, Florida, on October 12, 2024.



Mitchell and his twin brother, Jarrett, take turns caring for their mother, Mrs. Spring Watson. Like many others across the state of Florida on Oct. 12th, Mrs. Watson, her husband, Mr. Al Watson, and Mr. Dave Gilley, Jr., were without power. Mitchell had driven his mother to his brother's house in Plant City so she could freshen up. Her sons lovingly cared for them, providing necessities, water and a generator for the property.



“As the aftermath of Hurricane Milton unfolded, my son showed the world the kind of man he truly is. Despite the chaos after the hurricane, he cared for me with such selflessness, checking on me and making sure I was okay,” said Spring Watson, Ret. Hillsborough County Sheriff Office community service officer.



Once refreshed, they returned to the residence, but soon darkness and quietness echoed through the home. Determined to provide safety and comfort for his mother, Mitchell worked tirelessly to restore power with a generator, ensuring her home became a place of light and security once more.



In the late evening hours, Mitchell decided to return to his own residence now that their needs were met. As he walked out the door he noticed a bright light illuminating the back property; for a small moment, he thought the power had been restored.



That excitement and surprise was soon exchanged for urgency and horror. A fire... Gilley's residence was burning and the smell of smoke filled the air. The urgent need to extinguish the fire overcame him, every second mattered. Mitchell yelled to his mother, “Call 911! Mr. Gilley’s home is on fire!” But where was Mr. Gilley? As he drew closer to the property, he heard Mr. Gilley screaming and yelling for help.



“But when he saw Dave-- a man battling cancer-- trapped in a burning building, he didn’t hesitate. My son risked his own life to save him. That courage, that heart-- he’s always been my son, but in that moment, he became a hero to us all.”



At that moment, Mitchell had to think fast; smoke began filling up the room and flames were engulfing the doorway. It was the only way out of the property! Mitchell had remembered he filled up water in an unconventional place in case the power went out and his mother needed to flush the commode. Without hesitation he grabbed a bucket and began scrambling to fill it up with the water like from a scene of an old cartoon. He carried the bucket to and from the trash can and doused the fire with it.



In his efforts to put out the fire, he had depleted the water resource but the fire persisted. The fire department still had not arrived but he couldn’t give up. Mr. Gilley was trapped inside the building. Mitchell grabbed a nearby shovel and began to remove the loose earth from the ground and toss it onto the fire in an attempt to smother the flames.



At last, this attempt worked, the fire in the doorway was put out and Mitchell was successfully able to rescue Mr. Gilley from the building. Mrs. Watson provided Mr. Gilley with a towel and water while they waited for the emergency medical team. Mitchell ran to his car and retrieved his gym clothes for Mr. Gilley to put on. Mitchell’s persistence and quick thinking worked; when the fire department arrived, the fire was reduced to glowing embers.



“My husband ran to the flames without hesitation, risking his own life to save another. His strength, courage, and determination learned through his 12 years in the military were nothing short of heroic,” said Brittani Mitchell, Tech. Sgt. Mitchell’s wife of 10 years. “I’m in awe of him every single day, but in that moment, he reminded me why he’s my greatest love, my rock, and my hero.”



After 20 minutes, the emergency vehicles arrived to look over Mr. Gilley. He was treated at the residence, refusing further care for the sustained burns on his hands during the attempt to escape his home.



“I don’t see myself as a hero. I think anyone would have done the same at that moment. I’m grateful I was there at the right time to help,” said Mitchell. “Knowing he made it out and was able to spend more time on this earth, even for a short time before he passed from complications unrelated to the fire, is something I’ll always be thankful for. I’m sure the experience gave him an opportunity to evaluate things in his life. It’s a reminder of how precious every moment truly is.”



Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty surge protector; it had too many cords plugged into an extension cord connected to the generator. According to the Yale University Office of the Fire Marshal, every year, thousands of fires start as a result of “daisy chaining” or “piggybacking,” meaning plugging surge protectors or strips into other existing power strips causing them to overheat and cause a fire.



“I was not surprised to learn of Tech Sgt. Mitchell’s heroic actions, as they exemplify the exceptional courage and selflessness that define his character. By entering a burning building and risking his life, he demonstrated unwavering commitment to the Air Force core values,” said Lt. Beau Delis, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron (ATF) officer in charge (OIC). “His bravery and willingness to put others before himself embody the highest standards of our service. I am proud to nominate him for the Air Force Sergeants Association Pitsenbarger award to honor his heroic actions.”









Mitchell showed not to be afraid to be uncomfortable, to care for others and take action.

The outcome of that day could have been very different if those involved hadn’t prepared for the hurricane. For more information on the State of Florida hurricane preparedness guide, visit https://www.stateofflorida.com/articles/hurricane-preparedness-guide/ .