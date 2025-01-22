NAVSUP awards the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contracts 2.0

Integrating diverse systems and platforms is paramount in the dynamic realm of the joint logistics enterprise. Recognizing this critical need, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) has awarded the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) 2.0 to 87 contractors.



"WEXMAC 2.0 is designed to be a cornerstone in the continuum of military operations,” said Captain Anthony DiCola, NAVSUP Assistant Commander for Contracting. “Providing vital support to the Geographic Combatant Command’s joint operations, coalition partners, and other United States Federal Agencies.”



This initiative, a collaborative effort between the Army Contracting Command (ACC) and the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), aims to streamline procurement processes and enhance support for joint forces and federal agencies worldwide. These contracts, valued at approximately $1.425 billion, is designed to provide logistics capability support for military operations worldwide.



The awarded contractors will collaborate with geographic combatant commands, coalition partners, and federal agencies to support all six phases of the continuum of military operations. Services to be provided include Defense Support of Civil Authorities support, sustainment, theater distribution, and theater opening, which encompasses reception, staging, onward movement, and integration. The contract identifies 26 geographic regions where work will be performed across all geographic combatant commands. The requirement was competitively procured with 96 offers received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, serves as the contracting activity.



Integrators are essential in harmonizing disparate systems into cohesive, efficient operations. In logistics this capability is vital, as the seamless integration of systems can significantly impact mission readiness and success. WEXMAC 2.0 leverages the unique capabilities of integrators to ensure that logistics operations are supported and optimized by the latest integration technology and methodology. Integrators play a pivotal role in the adaptability and scalability of logistics operations. As missions evolve and operational needs change, the ability to swiftly adapt logistics systems is paramount.



"With its emphasis on integrators, WEXMAC 2.0 ensures that logistics systems are adaptable and scalable, enabling rapid adjustments to evolving operational requirements," said, Julie Van Cleef, NAVSUP Contract Specialist.



With their comprehensive understanding of the technical and operational aspects of logistics, integrators are uniquely positioned to provide this adaptability. The explicit focus on integrators within WEXMAC 2.0 underscores the importance of having a logistics framework that can meet current demands and rapidly adjust to future challenges.



WEXMAC 2.0 prioritizes small businesses within the United States and its outlying territories by reserving a portion of contracts specifically for them. This strategic decision aims to stimulate economic growth in these regions and ensure that small enterprises can contribute to national defense efforts. By focusing on small business set-asides, WEXMAC 2.0 strengthens the logistics industrial base.



"WEXMAC 2.0's small business set-asides within the U.S. and its outlying territories underscore a commitment to fostering economic growth and enhancing the logistics industrial base," explained Chris Espenshade, Director, NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs.



WEXMAC 2.0 is designed to support all federal agencies, aligning with the government's category management objectives. This alignment ensures that the contracting process is efficient, cost-effective, and meets the diverse needs of various federal entities. By providing a unified contracting vehicle, WEXMAC 2.0 simplifies procurement procedures, reduces administrative burdens, and enhances the ability of federal agencies to respond swiftly to operational requirements.



The WEXMAC 2.0 initiative exemplifies a strategic approach to joint logistics capabilities, emphasizing collaboration between the joint forces, support for small businesses, and alignment with federal procurement goals. Through these efforts, WEXMAC 2.0 aims to enhance the agility and effectiveness of U.S. military operations, ensuring that contracting processes are streamlined and responsive to the dynamic needs of joint forces and federal agencies.



"WEXMAC 2.0 exemplifies a strategic approach to joint logistics, enhancing collaboration between the Navy, joint forces, and federal agencies to meet dynamic operational needs," concluded DiCola.

