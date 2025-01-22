US Army Europe and Africa hosts second Nordic NATO Staff Talks

Photo By David Overson | Senior leaders and action officers from Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway gathered...... read more read more Photo By David Overson | Senior leaders and action officers from Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway gathered for the second iteration of the Nordic Staff Talks hosted by U.S. Army Europe and Africa at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 22-23, 2025. The platform provided the delegates a chance to refine their shared strategies, promote a deeper understanding of mutual objectives, and reinforce the bonds between the U.S. and the Nordic militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — Senior leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa and their Nordic allies gathered at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, for the second iteration of the Nordic Staff Talks, held Jan. 22-23, 2025. This significant event provided an opportunity for military leaders, senior staff members, and action officers from across participating nations to come together and ensure a shared understanding of upcoming exercises and initiatives.



The Nordic representatives at the event included military leaders from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, each contributing to the shared dialogue to strengthen the bonds of military alliance and improve collective defense readiness. Finland and Sweden are NATO's two newest members, having joined the organization in 2023 and 2024, respectively.



“I think it is very important for the Swedish army to liaise with one of our most important partners, the United States,” said Swedish Brig. Gen. Per Nilsson, the Deputy Commander of the Swedish Army. “It’s also important for us to get to know each other, so there will be no limitations.”



The platform provided key leaders a chance to refine their shared strategies, promote a deeper understanding of mutual objectives, and reinforce the bonds between the U.S. and the Nordic militaries. By fostering open communication, the allies aim to increase their operational effectiveness and readiness to address evolving global security challenges. These challenges include a wide range of issues, from enhancing dynamic logistical support and integrating military capabilities across nations to addressing how climate change could potentially impact warfighting efforts in the Arctic region.



“There is a massive opportunity to bring our armies closer together,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, USAREUR-AF. “By combining our capabilities, we can change the dynamic and provide a strong deterrent to any potential adversaries.”



Throughout the discussions, there was a strong emphasis on aligning U.S. military exercises with NATO activities, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively, and identifying any potential gaps in current planning and execution.



The next Nordic Staff Talks are tentatively scheduled for October of 2025.