Information at your fingertips: My Army Post App lands at USAG Wiesbaden

Courtesy Photo | My Army Post App will make navigating Army life easier with centralized access to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | My Army Post App will make navigating Army life easier with centralized access to on-post resources and information. Here are some of the key benefits the app will bring to the USAG Garrison Wiesbaden community starting February 16. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Army’s latest resource app is coming to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden this February.



“The My Army Post App, or MAPA, is a user-focused tool designed to assist Soldiers, Army families, and garrison teams in better managing their installation activities,” explained Ta’Corian Tilley, U.S. Army Installation Management Command public affairs.



This publicly-available and free mobile app covers a wide range of post-related topics – such as in-processing, visitor access, and on-post resources including housing, dining, fitness, financial support, health care, and youth services.



Information is everything – we all have access to an abundance of information. The real challenge is having the right information at the right time. PCS information? When is the shuttle bus leaving? What are the hours at the Vehicle Registration Office?



My Army Post App will make navigating Army life easier with centralized access to on-post resources and information. Here are some of the key benefits the app will bring to the USAG Garrison Wiesbaden community starting February 16.



Simplified search and bookmarking



One of the standout features of MAPA is its highly efficient search function. Whether you need to find the operating hours of the Stronger Together Café or locate the nearest childcare center, the app's intuitive search bar makes it quick and easy to find these resources.



Additionally, the bookmarking feature allows users to save their frequently accessed resources and events directly to their home page, ensuring that important information is always at their fingertips. Resources can be more than just a “phonebook directory” – they can feature relevant links to supplemental news, policies or training portals.



Personalized alerts and notifications



The app also provides a tailored experience by allowing users to receive alerts and push notifications specific to their needs and interests. Whether it's a change in bus schedules or an update on community events, MAPA ensures that users stay informed.



By integrating weather updates, emergency contacts, job listings, and more, MAPA fosters a sense of community. It helps newcomers quickly orient themselves to their new installation and its surrounding areas, making transitions smoother and more welcoming.



Newcomers spotlight



A dedicated Newcomers section within MAPA targets Soldiers and family members who have recently arrived at USAG Wiesbaden. MAPA is designed to work hand-in-hand with the Garrison website, providing quick links on the app that go directly to Wiesbaden’s website (https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden) – ensuring continuity between the two platforms.



The newcomers section also includes unique resources that focus on our Army community here in Europe. A recent update includes the new IMCOM Europe VAT App and micro-purchase tax- relief program unique to Garrisons in Germany – now linked directly through MAPA.



Additional benefits



The Army’s goal for the app is to connect the garrison communities and eventually all garrisons - with accurate and pertinent information about their installations. The MAPA connects users with essential resources, such as post-wide alert messages, emergency contact numbers, and facility hours and locations.



MAPA users can send feedback directly within the app to report data inaccuracies and send feature requests, fostering an ever-improving community resource.



The app also includes links to broader Army resources, like the Army Maintenance app (ArMA) for work orders, MHS Genesis portal for medical appointments, and the milConnect website for DEERS/ID-Section information.



In the long term, Army communities stationed throughout Europe will benefit from this unified platform. MAPA is primed to become an indispensable resource for the garrison, will streamline communication and improve the quality of life for all community members.



Stayed synced with Garrison Wiesbaden – find information and resources through the Garrison’s website at home.army.mil/wiesbaden. The app will be available for the USAG Wiesbaden community to download on February 16, and will be available for free on the Google Play and Apple App stores.