Jan. 23, 2025

Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin

(888) 230-4703



U.S. Coast Guard underway to assist motor vessel beset by ice Lake Erie



BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) is en route to assist the motor vessel MANITOULIN outside of the Buffalo River break wall in Lake Erie, today.



At 11:43 a.m. yesterday, Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes received notification from the Detroit Ice Desk regarding the MANITOULIN, which became beset by ice outside of the Buffalo River break wall in Lake Erie.



The Bristol Bay got underway at 7:50 a.m. from Erie, Pennsylvania and is en route to the MANITOULIN with an estimated time of arrival at 2 p.m., today.



The MANITOULIN, which had just lightered a shipment of rock salt, is currently immobilized by thick ice, a common occurrence during this time of year give the ice thickness in the region and fluctuating temperatures ranging from -1 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.



At this time, there are no concerns regarding the safety or well-being of the vessel and crew members. The crew aboard the MANITOULIN has confirmed that the vessel has adequate fuel, provisions, and operational electricity.



The MANITOULIN crew is reported to be in good health and monitoring the situation.



“In response to the situation, the Detroit Ice Desk has deployed the Ice-Breaking Tug Bristol Bay into the Buffalo region to assist with ice breaking efforts to free the vessel,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer. “Sector Eastern Great Lakes will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.”



For further information please contact Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer at (888) 230-4703 or via email at Bridgette.E.Baldwin@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2025 Date Posted: 01.24.2025 09:19 Story ID: 489600 Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN