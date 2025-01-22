Photo By Roland Schedel | At the invitation of Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson, 56th Artillery Command, and...... read more read more Photo By Roland Schedel | At the invitation of Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson, 56th Artillery Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, the senior enlisted leaders of the units stationed in the Wiesbaden footprint gathered for the annual USAG Wiesbaden Enlisted Leader Forum (WELF). see less | View Image Page

USAG Wiesbaden’s Enlisted Leader Forum: "We need to be ready"



WIESBADEN, Germany -- At the invitation of Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson, 56th Artillery Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, the senior enlisted leaders of the units stationed in the Wiesbaden footprint gathered for the annual USAG Wiesbaden Enlisted Leader Forum (WELF).



According to the unanimous opinion of those present, it was worth it.

"We need to be ready," said Jackson, opening the event and hitting at the core of the annual information exchange.



"We need to be innovative," he added, reflecting the fresh wind and spirit of optimism in the units. "We need to optimize our readiness. What don't we have? What do we need, to be ready? We need to be prepared to respond to any crisis."



During the event, questions arose about the stationing and welfare of Soldiers, the consistent use of available space, and the cleanliness of unit work areas around the installation. The responsible sections were identified, and the organizing sergeant majors offered their assistance in resolving the issues. Other questions addressed physical training and the conduct of ruck marches inside and outside the installation’s perimeter.



"We are responsible for supporting our command. Our job is to lead, and the WELF is our forum to identify issues and determine ways to solve them," said Jackson.