SPACECENT breaks ground on Space Campus Project in CENTCOM AOR

Photo By Senior Airman Violette Hosack | Flags and shovels sit prior to the Space Campus groundbreaking ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Jan. 14, 2025. The U.S. Space Force continues to play a critical role in regional and global operations, committed forces maintain 24/7 operations to ensure the safety and sustainability of space and protect our way of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar - In a significant milestone for the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Space Forces - Central (SPACECENT) officially broke ground on the Space Campus at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 14, 2025. The ceremony, attended by key personnel and stakeholders, marked the beginning of a new era in space capabilities for the region.



The Space Campus is a major initiative aimed at enhancing the base's space operations and capabilities in the area. The project is designed to provide a state-of-the-art facility for personnel to work together and advance the mission, supporting the growing demands of space-related activities.



U.S. Space Force Col. Frank Brooks, Space Forces Central deputy commander, delivered remarks during the ceremony, highlighting the importance of the Space Campus and its role in advancing the base's space operations.



"(The Campus) represents the ever-growing partnership between the United States and Qatar, a bond forged in trust and strengthened year by year since the 1990s," said Col. Brooks. “Al Udeid Air Base has been more than just a military installation; it has been a foundation for collaboration and mutual respect.”



The Space Campus is the first project to break ground on the Space Campus site, and its completion is expected to have a significant impact on the base's ability to support space-related missions.



"This complex will soon become a beacon for the vital space systems and operations that underpin U.S. CENTCOM’s mission of promoting stability, security, and partnership across the region,” said Col. Brooks. “It will stand as a testament to our shared vision for a safer, more secure world.”



The U.S. Space Force continues to play a critical role in regional and global operations. Committed forces maintain 24/7 operations to ensure the safety and sustainability of space and protect our way of life. In addition to protecting the joint and combined forces from space-enabled attacks, Guardians are uniquely trained in warfighting activities in, from, and to the space domain. Their mission protects and enables Precision Navigation and Timing systems like GPS, missile warning, and satellite communications, as well as helping the general public to find their destinations, track online purchases, and get money from an ATM.



The completion of the Al Udeid Space Campus is a major milestone in the development of space capabilities, and its impact will be felt across the region and beyond.