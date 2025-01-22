Academy professor shapes tomorrow’s cyber leaders

Photo By Adalyn Greene | Dr. Shannon Beck, U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences...... read more read more Photo By Adalyn Greene | Dr. Shannon Beck, U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences assistant professor, interacts with cadets during class at the Academy, Colo., Jan. 17, 2025. Beck’s work at the Academy is not only about teaching technical skills; it’s about preparing cadets to lead with integrity, innovation, and resilience in the ever-evolving cyber domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Adalyn Greene). see less | View Image Page

Dr. Shannon Beck, Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences assistant professor, is a key leader in shaping the future of cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Combining her passion for teaching with a wealth of real-world experience, Beck plays a critical role in developing the next generation of leaders in an increasingly digital world.



A Unique Blend of Research, Education, and Leadership



With a career spanning high-stakes research at Los Alamos National Laboratory and policy influence at the National Science Foundation, Beck brings a unique perspective to her work at the Academy. Her diverse roles in both government and academia have deeply informed her approach to teaching and mentoring cadets.



“At Los Alamos National Laboratory, I experienced high-stakes, cutting-edge research and engineering that deepened my understanding of technology’s crucial role in solving complex problems,” Beck explained. “My time at the National Science Foundation provided a broader perspective on the importance of innovation and education in driving scientific progress, while my experience at the Academy has deepened my commitment to developing future leaders in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.”



Col. Judson Dressler, Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences permanent professor and department head, added: “Dr. Beck’s prior experience introduced her to cutting-edge research into the type of complex problems our graduates are most likely to face in their careers.”



This background has shaped Beck’s commitment to blending research with teaching to help cadets navigate the challenges of cybersecurity, technology, and national security.



“My work at the Academy is driven by a desire to have a long-term impact on the Air Force and Space Force missions through helping develop capable officers,” said Beck. “I hope to help produce officers who can protect our nation from cyber threats, drive innovation in technology, and contribute to the defense of critical space infrastructure.”



Innovative Teaching and Mentorship



Beck’s philosophy as an educator is rooted in the belief that critical thinking, technical capability, and ethical decision-making are essential qualities for the leaders of tomorrow. This aligns directly with the Academy’s mission to develop leaders of character for the Air Force and Space Force.



She aims to create a supportive and active learning environment that challenges cadets to tackle complex problems, collaborate effectively, and consider the broader implications of their decisions, especially in the fast-changing cyber warfare domain.



“Dr. Beck is extremely innovative and constantly has an eye for improvement, revamping each course she has taken on to improve knowledge comprehension,” said Dressler. “She is compassionate and caring, truly making her classroom cadet-focused.”



Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders



Beyond the classroom, Beck is passionate about creating real-world experiences for cadets. Her work on projects such as Cyber Pup, a dual-language game teaching students about cybersecurity, provides immersive, hands-on opportunities for cadets to engage with the local community and build connections.



“Cyber Pup is a dual-language game focused on educating middle school students and their families about topics including password safety, encryption, social media and email safety,” explained Beck. “Creating immersive, hands-on experiences that go beyond traditional learning improves engagement.”



Her dedication to outreach also extends to mentoring undergraduate interns through the Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS) program.



“These interns are actively working on developing the Cyber Pup as a STEM outreach tool to provide more ways for cadets to interact and build connections with the local community,” Beck added.



A Lasting Impact on the Cybersecurity Landscape



As part of the Academy’s Cyber Sciences curriculum, Beck has contributed significantly to the Academy’s reputation as a trailblazer in cybersecurity education. The Academy was the first undergraduate institution in the NSA’s National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) designated for both Cyber Defense and Cyber Operations.



“Our cyber sciences curriculum includes courses specifically designed to build proficiency in cybersecurity technologies, cryptography, and defensive and offensive cybersecurity tactics,” Beck explained. “By offering cadets the opportunity to work with the latest tools and techniques in the field, they are prepared for the rapidly changing landscape of digital threats.”



Looking toward the future, Beck is driven by the desire to cultivate a dynamic, forward-thinking environment within the Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences.



“My aspirations for the Computer and Cyber Sciences Department revolve around enhancing technical expertise, fostering ethical and in-touch leadership, and driving innovative research,” she said. “By continuing to cultivate a dynamic, forward-thinking environment, I believe we can not only meet the demands of today’s cybersecurity challenges but also help shape the next generation of military leaders who will be equipped to handle tomorrow’s challenges, which we have not yet imagined.”



A Legacy of Excellence and Dedication



Beck’s work at the Academy is not only about teaching technical skills; it’s about preparing cadets to lead with integrity, innovation, and resilience in the ever-evolving cyber domain. Her achievements highlight her lasting impact on both cadets and the field of cybersecurity.



“My goal is to empower the next generation to meet the challenges of both technology and national security head-on,” Beck said. “I strive to combine a researcher’s curiosity, an educator’s dedication, and a leader’s strategic vision to inspire cadets and equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”



Her unwavering commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow ensures that Beck’s influence will be felt far beyond her tenure at the Academy, shaping the future of cybersecurity and national defense for years to come.