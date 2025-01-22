Four MacDill Aircrew receive Distinguished Flying Cross

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—Six Aircrew members from the 6th Air Refueling Wing were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal for their outstanding actions in the Middle East extending global reach for the United States Air Force.



On Jan. 23, 2025, Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, recognized the remaining four Airmen on their heroic efforts.



Adjusting their flight path to provide critical fuel on time for an active mission, the Airmen flew their KC-135 Stratotankers towards an escalated situation on the ground. The pilots executed a precise orbit pattern over the fighter jets that engaged in an air-to-ground strike, providing critical support and demonstrating exceptional coordination and professionalism in a high-stakes mission.



Maj. Alex Grayson, Capt. John Squatrito and Senior Airman Ellis Fiscus from the 50th Air Refueling Squadron and Capt. Andrew Setrin, Capt. Anthony Carella and Staff Sgt. Alex Diego, from the 91st ARS provided the necessary fueling support to the mission in April 2024.



The Distinguished Flying Cross medal was instituted on July 2nd, 1926, and is awarded to service members who display heroism or extraordinary achievement during aerial flight.



“This honor is not awarded lightly,” said Maj. Gen. Bolton. “It is the fourth highest award for heroism and the highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement.”



“They operated in an environment where the margin for error was razor thin. Where every decision carried weight and where failure was not an option.”

The achievements of this aircrew didn’t happen by chance. The team's success was the result of countless hours of rigorous training and the experience gained from many completed missions.



The Airmen’s seamless teamwork comes from a deep understanding of each other’s operational styles, forged through dedication and trust.



“While the Air Force shifts the way we think and operate to meet future demands, these are the type of Airmen we need,” said Maj. Gen. Bolton. “Airmen willing to put everything on the line to accomplish the mission, regardless of the obstacles in their way.”



“Their actions are commendable and demonstrate the quality of Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2025 Date Posted: 01.23.2025 15:35 Story ID: 489566 Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four MacDill Aircrew receive Distinguished Flying Cross, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.