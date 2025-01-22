3ABCT "Grey Wolf" Executes CALFEX Training

Photo By Spc. Josefina Garcia | The 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Josefina Garcia | The 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a Table VI qualification during a combined arms live fire exercise at the Jack Mountain range on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025. A Table VI is a qualification table is an exercise that involves live ammunition in which Soldiers demonstrate their proficiency with their assigned weapon system. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas –1st Cavalry Division Soldiers began a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) to prepare for upcoming missions, at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on Jan. 13, 2025. After planning for months to execute a large training exercise, units from the 1st Cavalry Division departed to the field to start a major field operation that combined live fire with different military tactics.



The complex exercise involved infantry, mortars, cavalry scouts, fire and air support teams from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, with support from other units within the 1st Cavalry Division.



“The purpose of this Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise is to qualify companies and batteries on live fire tables,” said U.S. Army Cpt. Christopher Kellier, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment. “We're an armored brigade, we have the Abrams tanks, the Bradleys, we have Paladins and a whole bunch of sustainers, which are essential fighting vehicles.”



For the exercise, 1st Cavalry Soldiers focused on practicing standard field operational skills and table qualifications within the area of operations. These tasks were accomplished by the utilization of direct and indirect fire to give forces the tactical advantage to successfully complete the mission.



The Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, also participated in the training exercise.



“We are the fire support engine for this exercise,” said Sgt. 1st Class Marshall Grier, assigned to the “Steel Dragon” field artillery regiment. “We give them the ability to take out more targets for other assets.”



Grier continued explaining how his Soldiers work to tie in more fire and air assets as well as field artillery guns.



The CALFEX training helped Soldiers learn how to work together to attack the enemy using helicopters, drones, and included teams that observed the enemy with laser guided weapons. Leaders were also able to see how well the soldiers could refuel, get new supplies, and reload their weapons.



“The purpose of today's event is to integrate armor, mechanized infantry, light infantry, dismounted engineers and aviation assets to ensure we are able to conduct more fighting functions as a brigade armored combat team,” said Sgt. 1st Class Dominic Butler, a Soldier assigned to the 3 Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.



Butler elaborated on the land and air tactics used during the Combined Live Fire Exercise.



“A unique capability that the Third Armored Brigade Combat Team brings to the fight is our ability to integrate both direct fire and indirect fires- aviation such as Apache fire, artillery fire- in conjunction with Abrams and Bradley maneuvers as well,” said Butler.



Although field training exercises are common, each one provides unique training that serves as a learning and practice experience for Soldiers and leaders to prepare for everyday operations, and be ready at a moment's notice to deploy and defend.