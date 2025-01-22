NAVIGating Training

Photo By Alesha Hernandez | Several Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) staff successfully completed...... read more read more Photo By Alesha Hernandez | Several Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) staff successfully completed the Intake Specialist Course and Basic Investigations Course on Monday, 13 January through Thursday, 16 January 2025 at the Washington Navy Yard. These courses are designated for certification of NAVINSGEN’s Senior Official, Hotline, and Investigation personnel. The in-person courses were taught by Michael Pope, Inspector General for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), and Holly Marshall, Deputy Inspector General for Commandant, Naval District Washington (COMNAVDIST WASH DC). see less | View Image Page

Several Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) staff successfully completed the Intake Specialist Course and Basic Investigations Course on Monday, 13 January through Thursday, 16 January 2025 at the Washington Navy Yard. These courses are designated for certification of NAVINSGEN’s Senior Official, Hotline, and Investigation personnel. The in-person courses were taught by Michael Pope, Inspector General for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), and Holly Marshall, Deputy Inspector General for Commandant, Naval District Washington (COMNAVDIST WASH DC).



The Naval Inspector General (NAVIG) Intake Specialist Course provides a foundation of the Department of the Navy’s (DON) Hotline Program, with a focus on the intake process and preliminary analysis. This course helps intake specialist and investigators learn how to gather information on a complaint, create a case, and recommend a course of action. The NAVIG Basic Investigations course is designed to build upon the NAVIG Intake Specialist Course and equips investigators with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to plan, execute, and report on an Inspector General Investigation.



The Intake Specialist course is required for Intake Specialists, Investigators, and those interested in Military Whistleblower Reprisal and Restriction (MWBR) complaints Certification. The NAVIG Basic Investigations course is required for Investigators and those requiring MWBR Certification.