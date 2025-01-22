F-35 project expands capabilities at FRCE

Photo By Joseph Andes | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. Randy Berti cuts ribbon...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Andes | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. Randy Berti cuts ribbon during an informal ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 14 to celebrate the completion of its F-35 Lightning II expansion project. The expansion project, which offers the facility’s F-35 Modification Line more space and aircraft bays, is scheduled to support an additional 337,000 hours of work through fiscal year 2028. Berti was accompanied by George Wilson, F-35C assistant program manager for logistics at the F-35 Joint Program Office; Jeanie Holder, modifications and induction lead at the F-35 Joint Program Office; Ericka Bishop, Contracting Branch head for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Facilities Engineering and Acquisitions Division; and Buddy Davis, FRCE Facilities and Infrastructure Management Department head. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) celebrated the completion of its F-35 Lightning II expansion project with an informal ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 14.



The expansion project offers space and aircraft bays to support the increasing F-35 modification workload.



Commanding Officer Capt. Randy Berti said this milestone will directly enhance the depot’s capabilities and strengthen the nation’s defense system.



“As we celebrate today’s milestone, it’s important to reflect on what this expansion means for the F-35 mission readiness and, most importantly, for our warfighters,” said Berti. “The F-35 is the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, and ensuring its mission capability is critical to national security. FRC East is a vital part of this process, ensuring these aircraft are maintained and ready to perform at the highest level.



“This expansion is a direct investment in our ability to meet the increasing demands of the F-35 program,” he continued. “It will allow us to continue providing high-quality, timely support to the Joint Program Office (JPO), the men and women operating the aircraft and our partners across the globe.”



FRCE is the lead site for depot-level maintenance on the F-35B Lightning II and has conducted modifications and repair on the Marine Corps’ short takeoff-vertical landing variant of the aircraft since 2013. The depot also performs work on the Air Force’s conventional takeoff and landing F-35A variant and Navy’s F-35C carrier variant.



Since standing up capability for the F-35 in 2013, FRCE has successfully inducted 158 aircraft and delivered 145 back into operational service. The space offered by the expansion project is scheduled to support an additional 337,000 hours of work through fiscal year 2028. The 158 induction is set to be the first aircraft to be serviced in the new space.



F-35 Joint Program Office Modifications and Induction Lead Jeanie Holder said the F-35 Joint Program Office had a vision for this expansion project back in 2022 and knew FRCE was the right facility for the job.



“FRC East was selected due to its proven track record in depot performance, skilled labor force and their ability to deliver aircraft on time,” Holder said. “We knew they would be the depot for the job, and they did not disappoint. Soon, this dock expansion will be filled with aircraft.”



Holder said the success of this expansion project lies with the dedicated individuals at FRCE and the F-35 Joint Program Office.



“I want to personally acknowledge and thank FRC East leadership, past and present, their facilities team, and the Joint Program Office’s project support manager and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command for everything they have done to make this happen,” said Holder. “Meeting a deadline of this magnitude is a testament to your dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence.”



FRCE’s support of the F-35 platform has expanded significantly since its first airframe induction more than a decade ago. In 2020, FRCE declared capability on its first F-35 component, making the facility a verified source of repair and testing for that item. Since then, FRCE has declared capability on 76 F-35 components, and continues to stand up capability.

In 2023, FRCE personnel became the first within the Department of Defense to perform the successful assembly of an F-35B Lightning II lift fan clutch outside of the original manufacturer’s facility. The F-35 workload will continue to increase as more of the fifth-generation fighters are fielded on the East Coast, with FRCE’s F-35B vertical lift fan testing and processing facilities scheduled to come online later this year, and the F-35 aircraft sustainment facility is projected to be operational sometime around 2028.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.