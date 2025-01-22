Luke AFB DFAC introduces Food 2.0

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - The Ray V. Heisman dining facility is shutting down on Feb. 1, 2025, at Luke Air force, Arizona. The DFAC will be revamped into Food 2.0, expected to be here by summer 2026. The Food 2.0 program aims to provide them with a variety of meal choices such as smoothies, soups, deli, and more.



This move is set to bring diverse food options to the base, aligning with a broader effort to enhance the quality of life for Airmen.



"The move to Food 2.0 is about offering new dining options and giving Airmen a space where they can enjoy meals that boost both morale and performance,” said Tech Sgt. Lazaro Gonzales, 56th Force Support Squadron food service section chief.



While the transformation is underway, Airmen residing in the dorms will receive Basic Allowance for Subsistence II to ensure they can meet their nutritional needs. This temporary additional financial support will help cover food expenses until the new DFAC is operational.



BAS II is calculated at twice the normal BAS rate, designed to cover the full cost of meals and ingredients. It gives Airmen the ability to tailor their meals to their personal nutritional needs.



"Providing BAS II during the transition ensures Airmen are supported with the flexibility and resources they need to fuel their mission," said Tech Sgt. Matthew Hinson, 56th Comptroller Squadron resource advisor. "Providing BAS II during the transition ensures Airmen are supported with the flexibility and resources they need to fuel their mission.”



This initiative shows Luke AFB’s commitment to the wellbeing of its Airmen, ensuring they have access to a larger variety of quality food options.

