US Army 1st lieutenant takes over battalion logistics for homeland response exercise

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – A U.S. Army 1st lieutenant recently managed the logistical requirements for a major homeland response exercise.



1st Lt. Brandon Gude served as the battalion logistician for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 2nd Chemical Battalion during the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF) exercise.



Gude filled in as the logistics chief during the DCRF exercise and ensured battalion readiness during the reception, onward movement and integration into the exercise.



A Military Intelligence officer, Gude is branch detailed to the U.S. Army Chemical Corps.



“I was selected as the most senior 1st lieutenant within the battalion to be the battalion logistician to fill a vacancy within the shop,” said Gude. “Being the battalion logistician has taught me a lot about about the importance of this role.”



In support of U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Task Force-Civil Support, the Defense CBRN Response Force saves lives, mitigates suffering and facilitates recovery operations.



Gude said logistics is a critical part of the Defense CBRN Response Force mission.



“Everything revolves around logistics whether its fuel, food, water or maintenance,” said Gude. “Without any one of those key components, you essentially degrade successful mission execution and limit the mitigations that we in the Army can procure to save lives.”



The Fort Cavazos, Texas-based 2nd Chemical Battalion is part of the 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command tackles tough, dangerous and complex missions around to protect the United States and its warfighters.



The 2nd Chemical Battalion commands four companies that are stationed across Fort Cavazos, Texas; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Gude is following is his mother’s footstep by serving in the U.S. Army.



“My mother retired as a field-grade officer in 2008 and the amount of respect that she received daily was admirable. Being a transportation officer during this time, she had direct responsibility for logistical coordination for service members moving in and out of combat zones for an entire division-sized command,” he said.



Gude, who grew up in Decatur, Georgia, earned his bachelor’s degree from Savannah State University. He is pursuing his master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and management.



Gude said his first assignment near the world’s most heavily guarded border in South Korea prepared him to take on more responsibility.



“This was a great icebreaker for a new lieutenant being placed immediately into a go-to-war environment,” said Gude.



“This assignment in South Korea gave me the real-world knowledge to become a successful brigade chemical officer, a position usually filled by post-command captains, and later as a Hazard Assessment Platoon leader and now a battalion logistician,” said Gude, who hopes to become a battalion intelligence officer in the future.